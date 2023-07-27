More injuries reported after crane catches fire, plunges to the ground in Manhattan

Six more people were recovering from injuries Thursday after a construction crane collapsed in Manhattan, bringing the total number of people injured to 12, the Fire Department of New York told USA TODAY.

Of the 12 people who have non-life threatening injuries, nine are civilians and three are firefighters, the department said. The fire department said Thursday that it could not provide information about the status of victims' injuries.

On Wednesday, officials announced six people sustained minor injuries after part of a massive construction crane caught fire and plummeted into the street.

Large pieces of the crane littered the street below after falling down the side of the building.

Where did the crane accident occur?

The crane had been on top of a 45-story building on 10th Avenue in the Hudson Yards area of Manhattan, FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said Wednesday. The crane fell around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, before "the busy time of the day," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday

"We were extremely, extremely lucky this morning," Adams said. "As you can see from the street, this could have been much worse."

Officials will continue investigating the cause of the crane fire, the fire department said Thursday.

Contributing: Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Crane collapse in NYC: More injuries reported as probe continues