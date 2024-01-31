More inmates sue county over jail conditions

Jan. 31—More inmates at the Howard County Jail are suing the county, alleging conditions at the more than 30-year-old facility violate their constitutional rights.

James Warren Jr., Loren Lewis, Jeffrey Sarver and Jamie Travis have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the county and Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher.

The four are being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and are seeking the court enter a permanent injunction against the county, requiring the government "take all steps necessary" to ensure the jail complies with the Constitution.

Specifically, the lawsuit says the inmates' 14th and 8th Amendment rights are being violated.

According to the complaint, the jail is "chronically and seriously overcrowded," inmates receive inadequate recreation, there is inadequate supervision of inmates and violence is common between prisoners.

The new lawsuit is the second time in a couple of months lawyers with the ACLU of Indiana have sued the county over alleged jail conditions and overcrowding.

The inmates claim the jail's overcrowding issue requires multiple inmates having to be housed in a single cell, are forced to sleep on the ground where they are often stepped on and can be splattered with urine when someone uses the toilet.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges the jail has frequent plumbing leaks, leading to wet cell floors where inmates sleep.

Lewis alleges his cell has experienced water leaks that have led to mold and rust on the walls and cracks in the wall that let in cold air. He alleges he has contracted scabies since his incarceration.

Sarver also alleges he is in an overcrowded cell and has been assaulted by a "younger prisoner" because the jail overcrowding issue doesn't allow for classification of prisons. Sarver is 70.

"The overcrowding, the lack of meaningful out-of-cell time, and the lack of adequate staff supervision have caused, and continues to cause, tension and dangerous conditions for the plaintiffs and the other prisoners in the Howard County Jail," the lawsuit claims.

The ACLU of Indiana did not respond to a request for comment.

Howard County Attorney Alan Wilson declined to comment for this story.

The ACLU of Indiana filed a similar federal class action lawsuit against the county and sheriff in October. That lawsuit is currently in litigation.

Most recently, the county has filed for summary judgment, arguing the lawsuit should be dismissed because plaintiff Michael Johnston, a former county jail inmate, didn't exercise all his administrative grievances before filing the lawsuit in federal court.

