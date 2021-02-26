More Inside an Art Adviser’s Eclectic Minneapolis Pad

Robert Rorke
  • The wood and black leather Eames lounge chair and ottoman set is one of Ganley’s imports from her house in London. A trio of Elizabeth Atterbury abstract prints lends a fanciful contrast. The cabinet is vintage.
  • Ganley ordered the table, made of alder wood, from Bausman and Company. “A lot of furniture manufacturers use alder because it accepts stains so well,” says Brandi Hagen. “It’s a cherry stain.” The blue Eames chairs are similar to chairs the Ganleys had when they lived in London. Nina Campbell fabrics did the window treatments. The chandelier is by Ralph Lauren.
  • An Eames chair makes those computer searches much more comfortable to navigate, and the sconce is by Urban Electric.
  • Ganley installed an iMac in the kitchen to keep track of her family’s activities. A large oil painting of a birdbath by Richard Kooyman enlivens this otherwise utilitarian space.
  • The primary bedroom echoes first floor’s soothing palette. Ganley’s favorite color—blue—is subtly featured in the Colefax and Fowler drapes. The small painting is an oil on paper by Tim Braden.
  • Ganley turned again to Hickory Chair for the queen-size bed, which has an upholstered headboard and bedding by Matouk. Phillip Jeffries’s grasscloth imbues the walls with a soft, natural texture that suits the petite oil painting by Elaine Wilson. The throw is from Restoration Hardware, the pillow is from Coral & Tusk, and the reading light is by Vaughan.
1 / 6

More Inside an Art Adviser’s Eclectic Minneapolis Pad

The wood and black leather Eames lounge chair and ottoman set is one of Ganley’s imports from her house in London. A trio of Elizabeth Atterbury abstract prints lends a fanciful contrast. The cabinet is vintage.

The owner Kathy Ganley, who also views her home as an informal gallery, fills the 6,500-square-foot space with an array of artworks, including a still life in the laundry room to make sure no wall is left behind

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Left out of MeToo: New initiative focuses on Black survivors

    It’s been more than three years since the #MeToo movement launched a culture-shifting conversation about sexual violence. Now, Burke is part of a new initiative — called “We, As Ourselves” — in which three prominent groups are focusing on those survivors, who she says often feel that #MeToo has passed them by.

  • 11 Modernist Homes for Sale in the U.S.

    From Santa Fe, New Mexico, to New Hope, Pennsylvania, these homes display an expressive use of materials to maximize the structures characterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar envoy appeals to U.N. to stop coup as police break up protests

    The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army seized power on Feb. 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her party leadership, alleging fraud in a November election her party had won. The coup has brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to Myanmar's streets and drawn condemnation from Western countries, with some imposing limited sanctions.

  • Protesters rally on steps of Georgian parliament

    Protesters reached the Parliament building in Tbilisi and rallied outside before going on a march in the center of the capital.Police on Tuesday (February 23) detained Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, after storming its offices and clashing with his supporters.Melia has been accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019, a charge he dismisses as politically motivated.The case prompted Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to step down and warn that Melia's detention could to exacerbate political divisions in the country.Georgian Dream political party won a parliamentary election in October last year, but the opposition said the vote was rigged and marred with violations.

  • Protester jailed in Belarus for 10 years as U.N. warns of 'human rights crisis'

    A Belarusian court sentenced an anti-government protester to 10 years in prison on Thursday, media and activists said, on charges that the opposition says were trumped up as part of a crackdown to keep President Alexander Lukashenko in power. Aliaksandr Kardziukou was convicted of attempted murder for attacking security forces who were trying to disperse nationwide protests that erupted last August following a contested election that extended Lukashenko's rule since 1994. Kardziukou denied wrongdoing, according to local media reports, saying he was confronted by two plain clothes security forces who pulled a gun on him in the city of Brest and killed another protester, Henadz Shutau, as they tried to escape.

  • N.J. Mother and Son, 11, Discovered Dead in Pond with Mom’s 6-Year-Old Child Found Alive Nearby

    Investigators do not yet know if the deaths of Warda Syed and her son, Uzair Ahmed, were an accident or a crime

  • NC woman sought ‘hitman’ to kill ex’s roommate in Fort Mill SC, police say

    A Charlotte woman was arrested after she met with an undercover police officer posing as a hitman, Fort Mill, South Carolina, police said.

  • The Latest: Biden, businesses to reinforce virus advice

    White House coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt says it’s part of an effort to get the whole country working together to contain the virus and encourage Americans to get vaccinated. Along with a more transmissible strain first detected in Britain, scientists here are tracking variants in New York and California, which also appear to spread more easily.

  • Texas lawmakers seek to assign blame for deadly power blackout

    Texas state lawmakers dug into the causes and cast blame on Thursday for deadly power blackouts that left millions shivering in the dark as frigid temperatures caught its grid operator and utilities ill-prepared for skyrocketing power demand. Dual hearings in the state House and Senate are highlighting shortcomings by grid planners, electric utilities, natural gas suppliers, renewable energy and transmission operators that led to billions of dollars in damages and dozens of deaths. Mauricio Gutierrez, the chief executive of NRG Energy Inc, said, "The entire energy sector failed Texas."

  • Queensland skies light up as Chinese space junk burns up in atmosphere

    "I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.

  • Conservative gathering to feature Trump's false fraud claims

    A gathering of conservatives this weekend in Florida will serve as an unabashed endorsement of former President Donald Trump's desire to remain the leader of the Republican Party — and as a forum to fan his false claim that he lost the November election only because of widespread voter fraud. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference and a Trump ally, said discussion panels on election integrity would highlight “huge” evidence of illegal voting in Georgia, Nevada and elsewhere that ultimately swung the election for Democrat Joe Biden. Such baseless claims fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and have been repeatedly dismissed by the courts, the Trump administration's leading security officials and senior Republicans in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

  • Explainer: Mount Etna puts on its latest spectacular show

    Mount Etna, the volcano that towers over eastern Sicily, evokes superlatives. It is Europe’s most active volcano and also the continent’s largest. Fortunately, Etna’s latest eruption captivating the world's attention has caused neither injuries nor evacuation.

  • A woman walked into a store, complained — then stole a $15,000 ring, Key West police say

    Key West police are looking for a woman they said swiped a $15,000 diamond ring from a Duval Street jewelry store on Feb. 10.

  • 3 Percenter Sticker Found On Truck At Capitol Riot Belongs To GOP Rep's Husband

    Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller denied knowing what the anti-government symbol represents.

  • CPAC 2021 - live: Gold Trump statue unveiled as Republican summit branded ‘Woodstock for election liars’

    Follow the latest updates

  • A rainbow ending in an erupting volcano? What caused phenomenon in Hawaii park?

    Temperatures above the lava lake are between 200 and 400 degrees.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Blackhead In Super Slow Motion With Her Fingers

    "All I can think is engorged tick with that first one."

  • Your March Horoscope Predictions Are Here

    It's Aries season, everyone, so get ready to ask for what you want (and get it).

  • There Has Been A Recall On 17 Soft Cheeses That Were Distributed Across The East Coast

    Products were distributed across seven states.

  • Britons rush to book holidays amid plans to end lockdown

    Stir-crazy Britons rushed to book overseas vacations after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled plans to slowly ease a national lockdown, boosting optimism that travel restrictions will be removed in time for the summer holiday season. Discount airline easyJet said demand for flights more than tripled, and package holiday company Thomas Cook said traffic on its website increased 75%. International travel has nearly ground to a halt globally, so the increases are a sign of hope for the beleaguered industry.