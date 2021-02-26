More Inside an Art Adviser’s Eclectic Minneapolis Pad
More Inside an Art Adviser’s Eclectic Minneapolis PadThe wood and black leather Eames lounge chair and ottoman set is one of Ganley’s imports from her house in London. A trio of Elizabeth Atterbury abstract prints lends a fanciful contrast. The cabinet is vintage.
The owner Kathy Ganley, who also views her home as an informal gallery, fills the 6,500-square-foot space with an array of artworks, including a still life in the laundry room to make sure no wall is left behind
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest