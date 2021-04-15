More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

Mayer Rus
  • The dining area is centered on a custom Flack Studio oak table. An Ettore Sottsass floor lamp by Artemide stands by a vintage Tobia Scarpa lounge chair beneath a Karen Black painting.
  • A vintage Percival Lafer sofa anchors the living/dining zone, which opens to the garden through large bifold doors.
  • A breakfast nook is enveloped by the garden. Artwork by Sydney Ball.
  • Sivan, wearing a Junya Watanabe top and Dion Lee pants, strikes a pose on the open staircase. Painting by Nell; sculpture by Glenn Barkley. Fashion styling by Gadir Rajab.
  • A custom Flack Studio utensil rail is affixed to a backsplash of Moroccan tiles in the radically transformed kitchen.
  • In the main living area, a Maker&Son sofa is joined by a custom wood cocktail table and a Glas Italia side table on a vintage Moroccan Taznakht carpet. Artworks by Simon Degroot (left) and Karen Black (above). Sivan wears a vintage Junya Watanabe t-shirt, Vivienne Westwood pants, and Jil Sander sneakers.
  • The walls of the guest room are sheathed in Venetian plaster.
  • Oak, marble, and Moroccan tiles converge in a bathroom.
  • The casual courtyard garden is planted with a variety of native Australian and other species. Landscape design by Florian Wild. Artwork by Sydney Ball.
  • Bathed in oxblood paint, the powder room in the garden has a Flack Studio marble vanity with Boffi | De Padova fixtures.
  • Vintage rattan stools pull up to an oak kitchen counter.
  • A Circa 1925 Jean Perzel lamp stands atop the Honed Verde fantastico stone countertop in the kitchen.
  • Artwork by Charlie Ingemar Harding hangs in a bedroom. Akari Lamp by Isamu Noguchi; Flocca headboard; linen bedding by Bed Threads.
  • A bath features a custom stone vanity basin and Astra Walker faucet.
The dining area is centered on a custom Flack Studio oak table. An Ettore Sottsass floor lamp by Artemide stands by a vintage Tobia Scarpa lounge chair beneath a Karen Black painting.

Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins

  • Shop Troye Sivan’s Eclectic Home Style

    Take a page out of the stylish young star's book, from must-have splurges to affordable accessories Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

