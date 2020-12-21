More Inside Basketball Star Kevin Love’s Waterfront Tribeca Apartment

Ariel Foxman
  • The original light floors were “too pretty” for Love’s taste and were switched out for this reclaimed oak product from Hudson flooring. Exposed beams, which accommodate lighting and wiring, were added to up the industrial quotient. The Defiance piece is by <a href="https://lettherebeneon.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Let There Be Neon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Let There Be Neon</a>.
  • Love had his heart set on a pair of <a href="https://www.ralphlaurenhome.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ralph Lauren Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ralph Lauren Home</a> CF1 lounge chairs for his living room. Made of carbon fiber, these pieces were then covered in RLH’s Telluride Earth fabric. Recalls Varnum, laughing, “I was asking them, saying these chairs <em>have</em> to be ready by this date. And they were like, Well, there is <em>one</em> person in front of you. And actually, that person is Mr. Lauren.” The coffee table and rug are by <a href="https://rh.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Restoration Hardware" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Restoration Hardware</a>, and the couch is custom by <a href="https://granttrick.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grant Trick" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grant Trick</a>, using a Mokum fabric. A <a href="https://www.pendleton-usa.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pendleton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pendleton</a> blanket is on hand for cozy nights. (Pendleton, like Love, hails from Portland, Oregon.) Renovations ensured an open plan that has the living room flowing into the dining area. Some of Love’s favorite pieces include a custom <a href="https://www.kevinmanvilledesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Manville" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kevin Manville</a> dining table and art works by <a href="http://www.baldessari.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Baldessari" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">John Baldessari</a> and <a href="https://www.antonygormley.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Antony Gormley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Antony Gormley</a>. A pocket door was added to connect the living room with a home office.
  • While Love and team made changes throughout the apartment—replacing floors, adding exposed beams, and much more—they left the bright and minimalist bathroom suite as is. Well, except for one thing. “We upgraded to a <a href="https://www.totousa.com/products/toilets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Toto" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Toto</a> toilet,” says Varnum. Adds Love, “When it comes to accommodations for tall people, you find the most discrepancies in the bathroom. We had to make sure the rain-shower shower head was just right. You know, NBA height.”
  • An investor as well as a philanthropist, the five-time All Star spends time off the court getting down to business. While most desks are 30 inches high, Love’s is custom-made at around 32 inches to better suit his six-foot-eight frame. Varnum married a walnut sawhorse by Cleveland-based <a href="https://www.sawhorsewoodworks.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sawhorse Woodworks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sawhorse Woodworks</a> with a custom soapstone from <a href="https://www.bradley-stone.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bradley Stone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bradley Stone</a>. A pair of vintage Arne Norell chairs complement an <a href="https://www.avoavo.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Avo</a> cowhide rug that had been custom-painted olive green, one of Kevin’s favorite colors. After visiting artist <a href="https://www.hauserwirth.com/artists/2830-rashid-johnson" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rashid Johnson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rashid Johnson</a>’s studio, Love secured his own piece: the magnificent <em>Untitled Anxious Audience,</em> made of black soap and wax on ceramic tiles.
  • “One of the elements Kevin was dead set on bringing in to the bedroom was this reclaimed brick,” says Varnum. “He has something similar in a basement bar in his home in Cleveland.” The bed is custom by Wodarczyk Interiors Workroom, and the linens are custom as well, by <a href="https://blockbrosathome.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Block Brothers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Block Brothers</a>. A <a href="https://www.desiron.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Desiron" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Desiron</a> bench was covered in <a href="https://www.pendleton-usa.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pendleton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pendleton</a>’s Spider Rock throw material. The overhead light is by <a href="https://rh.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Restoration Hardware" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Restoration Hardware</a>. Love was also interested in bringing in some greenery, some nature into the bedroom, so Varnum introduced a low-maintenance living moss garden above his headboard.
  • Love is joined by longtime girlfriend (and <em>Swimsuit Illustrated</em> cover model) Kate Bock and their beloved vizsla Vestry. A huge music fan, Love collects vintage vinyl and was gifted his McIntosh turntable stereo for his birthday. <a href="https://www.dougaitkenworkshop.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Doug Aitken’" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Doug Aitken’</a>s EXIT, a vibrant mirrored piece, makes one of the few bold color statements in the space.
  • “Kevin really likes bar seating,” says Varnum, who had a Cleveland-based blacksmith create a floating extension off the island to accommodate the athlete. Love and Varnum also added a custom window bench (complete with storage for dog bowls and treats). The bar stools are by <a href="https://fourhands.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Four Hands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Four Hands</a>.
  • “The biggest luxury New York has is New Yorkers,” says Love. “I like the idea of not only being a basketball player, but also exposing myself to all walks of life, to every type of person. New York stokes the fire of my intellectual curiosity—without fear or prejudice.”
