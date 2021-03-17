More Inside Designer J.J. Martin’s Exuberant Milan Apartment

J.J. Martin
  • The kitchen features recycled 1990s Poliform cabinetry. Vintage Thonet dining chairs in a La DoubleJ print; custom Carrara marble-topped table.
  • In the kitchen, La DoubleJ plates hang above a vintage Thonet chair upholstered with La DoubleJ fabric; vintage Danish cabinet.
  • In the living room, a vintage needlepoint picture found on Etsy hangs above an Arflex sofa in peacock-blue velvet. The glass tables were a flea-market find. Vintage ottoman in a David Hicks fabric; 1970s leather chairs; early 1900s Chinese rug
  • In the living room, a tapestry designed by Karim Noureldin hangs above a vintage 1950s sofa upholstered in red velvet. <br> Carlo Ratti wooden chairs; vintage Franco Albini lamp on side table. In sitting area at back, the custom armchairs and ottoman wear a vintage print reissued by Prada, and the stools are covered in a La DoubleJ print.
  • J.J. Martin, wearing a La DoubleJ dress, and her pug, pepper, in the entrance of her 1910 apartment building.
  • Martin on the balcony.
  • In the meditation room, Balinese palm-frond fans surround an antique Tibetan altar on a vintage Italian console; ceiling painted by artist Jay C. Lohmann.
  • In the primary bedroom, two Fiftypop by Matì armchairs wearing La DoubleJ stretch cotton flank a vintage console. Four watercolors by Naida Tarakcija hang above 18th-century Italian boudoir chairs covered in a David Hicks fabric. The custom bed is dressed in La DoubleJ bedding.
  • Curtains of a La DoubleJ botanical print and vintage bamboo furniture set the tone in the guest room.
  • Martin’s vintage necklace collection is displayed on a bathroom wall; 1970s brass sconce.
  • In the dining room, vintage bamboo chairs with cushions of a La DoubleJ fabric surround a white Molteni table set with pieces from La DoubleJ. Custom Tree of Life wallpaper created from an illustration by artist Kirsten Synge based on collages Martin found in Bali.
  • Tablecloth, plates, tea jars, candles, amphoras, and vases all by La DoubleJ.
The kitchen features recycled 1990s Poliform cabinetry. Vintage Thonet dining chairs in a La DoubleJ print; custom Carrara marble-topped table.

Writer turned Designer J.J. Martin brings her home to life through a collection of vintage gems, and eclectic designs from her own line.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

