More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

Sam Frost
  • The large painting is by Louise Bonnet and the sofa by Italian architect-designer Mario Bellini. There is an assortment of sculptures by artist Magdalena Suarez Frimkess, as well as sconces by Charlotte Perriand, and a French ceramic poodle. The side table is from <a href="https://livingdivani.it/en/homepage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Living Divani" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Living Divani</a> and the bar is by American industrial designer Arthur Umanoff.
  • The painting is by German artist Albert Oehlen and the standing lamp is Italian. The lounge “Jangada” chair is by Romanian designer Jean Gillon.
  • Painting by American artist Carrol Dunham and sculpture by German sculptor Stefan Rinck. Accenting them are a <a href="https://www.knoll.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Knoll" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Knoll</a> table, Jens Quistgaard chair, Charlotte Perriand wall lights, and a ceiling fixture by Serge Mouille.
  • Painting by German painter André Butzer.
  • The kitchen with original wall tiles. Cookware by Le Creuset and storage containers by Vincent Van Dusan.
  • Another view into the main salon.
  • There is even art in the bathroom! In this case a painting by American artist George Condo.
  • Set around a custom table for 12 are chairs by Nathan Lerner and a painting by American artist Julian Schnabel.
  • A Mario Bellini sofa is accented by a painting by American artist Jansson Stegner, along with a tree painting by American artist Jake Longstreth and the Vignelli table. The small lamp is model 239 by Italian designer Vico Magistretti for Oluce and the large lamp is vintage Italian from the 1950s. The chair is by Charles Eames.
  • Kindt-Larsen chair and breast pot by Leto. Salon-style hanging of works of paper including a Martin Kippenberger drawing in a gold frame and two William Copley drawings. The lamp is Serge Mouille.
  • Painting is by German painter Gunther Forg and lamp by American artist Evan Holloway. The bench is vintage Swedish and the photo on right is by Austrian artist Arnulf Rainer from his Face Farces series.
Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

