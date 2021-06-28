More Inside a Perfectly Breezy Los Angeles Pad Designed by Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
More Inside a Perfectly Breezy Los Angeles Pad Designed by Jeremiah Brent and Nate BerkusIn the breakfast room, a Jérôme Pereira pendant from Stahl + Band hangs above a custom table with Ruemmler chairs with cushions in Cowtan & Tout fabric.
The design duo worked with architect Paul McClean to craft a family home that celebrates the joys of California life
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest