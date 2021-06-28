More Inside a Perfectly Breezy Los Angeles Pad Designed by Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus

Mayer Rus
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • In the breakfast room, a Jérôme Pereira pendant from Stahl + Band hangs above a custom table with Ruemmler chairs with cushions in Cowtan & Tout fabric.
  • Brian Robbins and Tracy James (wearing a caftan of her own design) with their daughter, Stella, and Robbins’s sons, Miles and Justin, in the kitchen.
  • More Inside a Perfectly Breezy Los Angeles Pad Designed by Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus
  • In the family room, Brooklyn the dog sits on a custom sectional in Great Plains fabric beside an Hommés Studio table on an RH carpet.
  • The lounge includes a Madsen and Schubell lounge chair and ottoman, vintage seating by Afra and Tobia Scarpa, and a Floris Wubben stool from The Future Perfect.
  • William Haines Designs chairs flank a bleached-oak pedestal table on the main bedroom patio.
  • In the main bath, a Nickey Kehoe vanity stool, Marc Phillips rug, and Speakman fixtures join an antique Swedish armoire.
  • A painting by Mary Corse commands the living room, which is outfitted with a midcentury Italian lounge chair from Hollywood at Home, Pierre Guariche armchairs in Rose Tarlow fabric, a Hans-Agne Jakobsson chandelier, and a table by Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier from Galerie Half.
  • Stella and James (wearing a Stella McCartney dress) in the playroom. vintage Bengt Lundgren chairs pull up to a table by Leanne Ford for Crate and Barrel. Wallpaper by Flat Vernacular, wall panels covered in Designers Guild fabric.
  • Extending out over the pool, the main bedroom has a custom cerused-oak bed wrapped in Pierre Frey fabric and 1950s lighting. Landscape design by Kathleen Ferguson Landscapes.
  • James, Robbins, daughter Stella, and Robbins’s sons, Miles and Justin, relax indoor-outdoor-style by the breakfast room.
  • An artwork by Ed Ruscha hangs above a midcentury oak armoire in the living room.
  • In Stella’s bedroom, wallpaper by Rebel Walls, custom bunk bed in Designers Guild fabric, vintage Italian slipper chairs in Rose Tarlow fabric, stool by RH Baby & Child, and carpet by Rugs by Roo.
  • Chairs by RH Modern inhabit the deluxe home spa and wellness center.
  • Tracy James, wearing a dress from her forthcoming collection of silk dresses and vacationwear, takes goldendoodles Brooklyn and Pork Chop for a stroll.
1 / 15

More Inside a Perfectly Breezy Los Angeles Pad Designed by Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus

In the breakfast room, a Jérôme Pereira pendant from Stahl + Band hangs above a custom table with Ruemmler chairs with cushions in Cowtan & Tout fabric.

The design duo worked with architect Paul McClean to craft a family home that celebrates the joys of California life

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories