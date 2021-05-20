More Inside a Spirited West Village Townhouse Designed by Julie Hillman

Text by Hannah Martin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • An Afra and Tobia Scarpa floor lamp, Campana brothers armchair, and Wendell Castle cocktail table in the living room. Paintings by Günther Förg (over the custom sofa) and Josh Smith.
  • In the dining room-slash-library, a Nacho Carbonell chandelier crowns a custom dining table with bronze bases by Eric Schmitt and vintage chairs by Axel Einar hHorth and Pierre Jeanneret. a snake sculpture by Jennifer Guidi and painting by John Armleder.
  • The calacatta ice–clad kitchen is tempered with a wood Dining Table from Tucker Robbins, a Body Buddies breast bowl by BNAG, and lighting by Atelier Van Lieshout. All fittings are by Dornbracht.
  • In the living room of this new york town house, a regency-style mantel and an antique studded buffet mingle with a 1902 mosque chair by Carlo Bugatti, a mirror by Misha Kahn, a circa 1960 mask by Jacques Sagan, and a cocktail table by Ado Chale. the painting to the left of the fireplace is by Friedrich Kunath.
  • In the entry, a circa 1911 Armchair by Hans Günther Reinstein sits with art by (clockwise from top right) Chris Ofili, Matt Connors, Michael Krebber, and Will Boone.
  • An Eric Croes bench in the venetian plaster-encased mudroom.
  • More Inside a Spirited West Village Townhouse Designed by Julie Hillman
  • Painted a high-gloss Benjamin Moore blue, the homework room is accented with Charlotte Perriand sconces and a shaggy rug by swiss artist Christoph Hefti.
  • More Inside a Spirited West Village Townhouse Designed by Julie Hillman
  • More Inside a Spirited West Village Townhouse Designed by Julie Hillman
  • The marble-clad main bath features a Mirror by Eileen Gray, a Pendant by David Wiseman, and a Horsehair Stool by J. M. Szymanski. fittings are by Fantini Rubinetti.
  • In the daughter’s bedroom, a custom bed is flanked by Doug Johnston pendants.
  • An alabaster pendant by Bruno Moinard Éditions and mirror by Lind + Almond in the powder room.
  • The spiral staircase is accented with a brass handrail and bespoke lights by Rogan Gregory nestled into the walls.
1 / 14

More Inside a Spirited West Village Townhouse Designed by Julie Hillman

An Afra and Tobia Scarpa floor lamp, Campana brothers armchair, and Wendell Castle cocktail table in the living room. Paintings by Günther Förg (over the custom sofa) and Josh Smith.

Hillman teamed up with AD100 Architect Steven Harris to revitalize the 19th century Greek Revival home

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • For These Teens, Getting the COVID Vaccine Means Hope: 'I Feel Like I Can Go Back to Normal Life'

    The CDC on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 12 to 15

  • Sheila Bridges Design Notes

    Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

    (Reuters) -A North Carolina prosecutor will not bring criminal charges against sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man, outside his home last month, saying on Tuesday that the killing was justified because Brown endangered their lives by driving toward them. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he had concluded his investigation and found no wrongdoing by the deputies, despite calls for prosecution by lawyers for Brown's family, who described his death as an execution. Brown, 42, was shot as he resisted arrest and tried to speed off in his car during a morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black.

  • People are very confused by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's huge luxury farmhouse

    The couple calls it 'KuKu Farms'

  • More Inside An Elegant Country Estate by AD100 Designer Sheila Bridges

    Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • What to Know When You’re Shopping Vintage IKEA Online

    We huddled with vintage dealers across North America for their hot tips and how-tos

  • Sous Vide Cooking Will Change Your Life (We Swear)—Here's How to Get Started

    It sounds fancy, but sous vide is as easy as heating a pot of water.

  • House Call: Finding the Light of Your Life

    It has a midcentury modern edge but all without all the risky vintage wiring. Wth delicate pleats made to resemble a fabric shade, fixture is a definite win. Get it now! I appreciate the warm, golden glow that comes from the inside of this light shade—a great subtle option.

  • Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

    ‘He's an outcast, even among criminals’, says regular contact of convicted murderer

  • No, Actually, Endless Occupation in Palestine Is *Not* "Good for the Jews"

    "I feel betrayed by the institutions I was raised in for not living up to the values I was taught."

  • 12 Wolf Dog Breed Doppelgängers Who Will Make You Do a Double-Take

    One of these cool dogs might make the perfect addition if you're looking to expand your pack.

  • Hailey Bieber Makes the Most of Golden Hour in All-Orange

    Surprising no one, the model finished her dinner look with Bottega Veneta's oversized clutch.

  • Monkey business: Researchers find origins of Florida colony

    A colony of monkeys has lived for about 70 years in urban South Florida, near jets taking off from a nearby airport and fuel storage tanks. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say they have traced the colony's origins to the Dania Chimpanzee Farm. The South Florida SunSentinel reported Wednesday there was a monkey escape from the farm in 1948, with most of the monkeys recaptured.

  • Mollie Tibbetts' boyfriend 'wholeheartedly' believes suspect is guilty

    Opening statements began Wednesday in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera, who according to CBS, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018.State prosecutor Bart Klaver delivered a timeline of Tibbetts’ disappearance, saying she disappeared July 18, 2018, while on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa.According to Klaver, investigators questioned Cristhian Rivera after surveillance video showed his black Chevy Malibu in the area where Tibbetts’ ran. He said Rivera admitted to driving the car but denied knowing about her disappearance until he was shown a photo of his car in the area.Klaver said Rivera admitted to finding Tibbetts attractive and approaching her during her run. Rivera went on to lead investigators to the Poweshiek County cornfield where Tibbetts’ body was found stabbed multiple times.

  • Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time, owners should park outside

    Kia is recalling more than 440,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires. The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short. Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

  • World's largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

    An iceberg about 73 times the size of Manhattan has broken off from Antarctica's Ronne Ice Shelf, making it the world's largest, current iceberg, the European Space Agency confirmed Wednesday.Of note: Icebergs separating from ice shelves — a process known as calving — is a natural occurrence, and scientists aren't attributing this one to climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The iceberg has been named A-76 after the Antarctic quadrant it was sighted in on May 14. The National Ice Center tracks large icebergs due to the hazards they can pose to ships.It measures 1,667.96 square miles in size, making it quite a bit bigger than the previous largest iceberg, A-23A, which measured 1,498.1 square miles, per the ESA.Our thought bubble, via Axios' climate reporter Andrew Freedman: This iceberg comes soon after one of the largest icebergs on record, known as A-68, that calved from the Larsen C ice shelf in 2017, finally disintegrated in the iceberg graveyard of the South Atlantic. In general, scientists are concerned about the stability of floating ice shelves, since they can speed up the flow of land-based ice into the sea, but not every iceberg destabilizes an ice shelf, as in this instance.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden’s CDC Chief Keeps Changing Her Story—And Confusing Everyone

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos AP/GettyThe most remarkable moment of national frustration over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines began two days before the agency’s controversial new mask guidance was even announced.“Dr. Walensky, I used to have the utmost respect for the guidance from the CDC,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, last week, in detailing her belief that the CDC has been slow to keep up with the science. “I always considered the CDC to be the gold standard. I don’t anymore.”That exchange, during a hearing of the Senate Health Committee over the CDC’s confusing—and at times contradictory—criteria on public mask-wearing, was followed only days later by a stunning about-face: Vaccinated people could ditch masks virtually anywhere, according to the CDC.And Collins, for one, thinks the timing is more than a little suspicious.“Doesn’t that tell you something, that it must have been underway at the time?” Collins told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “Wouldn’t you think the CDC would respond by saying, ‘We agree that the science has caused us to take a second look, we’re in the process of that, and we expect that we will have something to say on this issue shortly’?”Women Don’t Want to Give Up Masks, and Go Back to CatcallsCollins’s reaction typifies the recurrence of a common concern during the Trump administration: that public-health guidelines were being guided by something other than sound scientific consensus. This time, however, experts are less worried about presidential tangents involving bleach and sunshine than they are that the whiplash between excessive caution and reckless abandon could undermine public health messaging.“I think it’s premature—I would even say reckless,” said Zenei Cortez, president of the California Nurses Association, whose state is one of the few not to swiftly implement the new recommendations. “We believe the CDC is putting our lives at risk.”The CDC did not respond to a request for comment for this story.Cortez, like several medical professionals The Daily Beast interviewed, noted that there is as yet no national policy for verifying who has received the two shots and nor has an appropriate amount of time passed before the nation moves on from mask use. And, like others, she worried it would contribute to public confusion.“They think the pandemic is over,” Cortez said, of the people she had already seen shedding their masks. “It’s not over.”Walensky’s tenure has also suffered from what Collins characterized as “confusing, conflicting” guidance emanating from both Walensky and the CDC. On Wednesday, appearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Walensky attested that vaccinated people do not spread the coronavirus.“Data have emerged again that have demonstrated that even if you were to get infected post-vaccination, you can’t give it to anyone else,” she told Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO).Yet the CDC’s most recent online recommendations for the fully vaccinated, viewed even as she spoke, describe the risk of transmitting the disease only as “reduced” after inoculation. And that update links to a science brief from early April that states, “Vaccinated people could potentially still get COVID-19 and spread it to others.”It wasn’t even the first time Walensky seemed to diverge from her own agency on that specific issue. In a March 29 appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show, Walensky declared “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.” This triggered an outcry from scientists who insist that data about whether the inoculated can transmit COVID-19 remained inconclusive. The CDC eventually walked back this claim, saying that Walensky “spoke broadly,” and added, “It’s possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get COVID-19. The evidence isn’t clear whether they can spread the virus to others.”Professor Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, was unnerved by the new guidance released last week. Data on the rates of indoor and outdoor infection have remained largely unchanged, while only a third of Americans are fully vaccinated—leaving the abrupt policy pivot scientifically inexplicable, he argued.Worse, a public trend toward demasking could encourage the unvaccinated to strip away their face gear.“Their guidance has been head-spinning and head-scratching,” Gostin told The Daily Beast. “It’s very unlikely this new guidance is going to encourage somebody who hasn’t gotten a vaccine to get a vaccine. It’s much more likely that it will encourage the unvaccinated to take off their masks. In fact, most people perceive what the CDC has done as mask guidance, not vaccine guidance.”It was far from the first time a shift in the Biden-era CDC’s guideposts provoked confusion and complaints.In February, despite Biden’s push to swiftly reopen schools and relieve struggling students and overwhelmed parents, the CDC maintained that educational institutions should keep six feet of social distancing in place—even though it meant leaving most instruction online. In response to questions from reporters, Walensky insisted that “we really do believe that you need full, six feet of physical distancing.”Then, on March 19, the CDC announced that three feet of social distancing in schools was sufficient.In announcing the easing of outdoor mask standards last month, Walensky asserted that “less than 10 percent of documented transmission in many studies has occurred outdoors.” The comment attracted criticism from The New York Times, which noted that outdoor infections are in fact far, far rarer than that statistic would indicate.Meanwhile, the CDC’s summer camp guidance has remained unchanged since late April, mandating that campers and staff stay masked and socially distant “at all times,” even in the open air. Experts New York magazine interviewed characterized these rules as “cruel” and “irrational,” and the standards earned Walensky further ire from Collins during her Senate testimony.Yet Walensky fiercely defended the policy, noting she’d held her own son back from attending his beloved summer retreat last year.Walensky gets personal responding to criticism from Sen. Collins, who said CDC has lost its credibility because of overly cautious guidance on returning to school and camp. pic.twitter.com/KnfjJGO6mE— Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) May 11, 2021 “I want our kids back in camp,” Walensky insisted days before telling vaccinated people, who do not include young children, they could go without masks. “The camp guidance is intended to get our kids to camp and allow them to stay there.”For Collins, this followed the same disconcerting misalignment between the CDC’s policy positions and the latest data. The threat, she warned, is that it will breed further public skepticism of the agency’s instructions.“It concerns me because I want the science to be driving this,” added Collins. “And the reason that’s so important is many of the CDC recommendations are ones that we should be following. If people lose confidence in the CDC’s guidelines, because they’re not updated to reflect the latest science, then they’re going to disregard all of them.”Gostin called for “cutting [Walensky] some slack,” and argued she was likely subject to intense political pressure, as numerous interest groups push for a general reopening. Most of the failures, he asserted, owe to a lack of educational and communications infrastructure at the CDC.However, Walensky has hardly made her situation easier with her public statements.On April 23, Walensky asserted at a White House briefing that the “CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine," citing a study from the New England Journal of Medicine. The CDC’s actual advice, which it reiterated the following day, was in fact more cautious: “pregnant people are eligible and can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”To this day, the CDC’s guidance for the pregnant and breastfeeding remains that “based on how these vaccines work in the body, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant. However, there are currently limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people.”’Libertarian Reason magazine even argued that Walensky misrepresented a study she cited while defending her use of the “less than 10 percent” figure for outdoor transmission.Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a Twitter-famous epidemiologist and veteran of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, recalled his initial reaction to Walensky’s remarks on the Maddow interview."Immediately I knew that had to be walked back,” he said. “It just wasn’t true.”Feigl-Ding acknowledged that some real-world studies have shown the mRNA-based Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are largely effective at preventing people from passing COVID-19 to others. But further trials are needed, he argued, and evidence is still lacking on the efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against asymptomatic transmission.Emerging variants are increasingly contagious, even as vaccines massively reduce the risk of death and hospitalization, and “breakthrough” cases are rare but remain a danger. Worse, millions of people—in particular children under 12—are as yet unvaccinated. And, like Gostin and Cortez, Feigl-Ding noted there is no way of knowing if the unmasked person in the supermarket is fully inoculated or is simply a disbeliever.“If I let down my guard, one of these anti-masker/anti-vaxxer people could transmit it to me and I could carry it asymptomatically and transmit it to an immunocompromised family member,” he warned.Like Gostin, Feigl-Ding said he was inclined to be charitable to Walensky, given the difficulty and complexity of her job. But he fretted that the CDC was setting policy unsupported by science. He called the three-foot standard in schools “a joke,” which he argued is based on flawed early data.In truth, Feigl-Ding said, the safety of going out vaccinated and unmasked varies based on a person’s situation. Most outdoor activity is extremely safe—but congested events, such as the open-air religious ceremonies in COVID-stricken India, remain dangerous. People who live alone or in a small household and have limited daily interactions are unlikely to have or cause any ill effect once their doses have taken effect. Frontline workers, who may live in multigenerational homes, run a far greater risk."The answer is, it depends. But people don’t want to hear, ‘It depends.’ They want ‘What’s the bottom line, give it to me in 15 seconds,’” he said. "The CDC is having trouble weaving through all that.”CDC Director Grilled for Creating ‘Confusion’ on Mask GuidelinesDr. Scott C. Ratzan, an international public health expert with the City University of New York, agreed. He defended Walensky’s overall performance, but argued the CDC needed to aggressively improve its public-facing online presence, including with rapidly updated transcripts and frequently-asked-questions on its website to resolve areas of public confusion. Most importantly, he echoed Gostin’s call for the agency to hire more social scientists and outreach professionals.“There is a field of health communication, and there are people who have been writing, researching, engaging,” he said. “I believe we all want to help and get out of this better: nobody wants to be the critic or the Monday morning quarterback. So the more we can figure out the ways to engage in this 24-hour communication world, the more we can move in the right direction with data, evidence, and the way we communicate it to the public.”Within the White House—where news of the lifted mask mandate for vaccinated workers prompted a complex-wide de-masking last Thursday afternoon—the swift about-face was seen less as a sign of communications breakdown than as a strict observance of the administration’s arms-length rule on proposals from the COVID-19 task force. Given the previous administration’s frequent mixing of politics and pandemic response, one person familiar told The Daily Beast, the White House is not keen on being seen as agitating in favor of any particular guideline changes.“The administration has been very clear about leaving those decisions up to the experts,” the person said.The White House defended Walensky and the new recommendations at a press conference Monday, maintaining both had been straightforward and easily comprehensible.“What this guidance provides is information to the public about what they can do to be safe,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “So the guidance is actually pretty clear, but it gives people the information and the power to be able to protect themselves. If you get vaccinated, you go through your two doses, your two weeks past your doses, you no longer need to wear a mask.”Nonetheless, by that afternoon, Politico reported that—in reaction to criticism and the impending departure of two top officials—Walensky planned to streamline the agency’s COVID-19 chain of command and improve internal communications. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, admitted to Axios on Tuesday that many people were “misinterpreting” the latest guidance.He added, “It’s not their fault.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • First of billions of cicadas emerge in US East Coast after 17 years in hibernation

    Residents of the US East Coast have reported the much-anticipated arrival of cicadas, which have emerged in huge numbers after 17 years in hibernation and ready for a three-week mating frenzy. The flying insects have already been spotted in several states, including Virginia, Maryland and Georgia, but with warm temperatures expected over the coming days, billions more are expected later this week. With mere weeks to find a mate and lay their eggs before they die, the cicadas are in a race against time. The insects emit a noisy, high-pitched mating song that can reach up to 100 decibels, roughly equivalent to a motorcycle or jackhammer, said John Cooley, an entomologist at the University of Connecticut.

  • 35 Republicans Defy Trump and GOP Leaders to Push Capitol Riots Probe

    Alex WongOver the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would create a bipartisan and independent commission to examine the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill.With 35 House Republicans voting for the commission, there’s a possibility Democrats in the Senate can find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the odds are long. While the number of GOP defections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it’s probably not quite the jailbreak that Democrats needed to convince their Senate colleagues to go against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP filibuster for 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill establishing the commission won’t make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.Still, Democrats found themselves surprised at the number of GOP defections. “That’s a good showing,” Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “It should be everyone. But given the death grip Donald Trump has on his party, I think it’s encouraging.”Debate in the House on Wednesday was mostly one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality.Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) implored Democrats to start being bipartisan and stop using “every tool as a partisan stick to beat Republicans.”“Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission,” Gohmert said, “because back then, we did not have a problem on both—either side of the aisle condemning anti-semitic remarks.”Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that could subpoena people and investigate Jan. 6.“Let's use the powers that we have and the powers of this body and the committees we have to seek the truth to the information wherever it may lead,” Roy said.But Democrats and some Republicans contended that an independent and high-profile commission—like the one Congress created after 9/11—was an important step toward accountability and future safety.Schiff invoked that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. He told The Daily Beast that Congress did important work to probe 9/11 but that the commission brought “tremendous added value” because it was outside the political process and was staffed with trusted figures.“That's what we need here, so that the recommendations that come out of the commission will be broadly accepted by the public,” Schiff said.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly took offense to the GOP contention that the commission ought to broaden its scope to all sorts of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on Jan. 6.“It's vital that Congress establish a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate January 6. Not some other date,” Hoyer said. “That does not absolve any wrongdoing anywhere, any time. But it says that this unique insurrection is a danger to our democracy. Not to Republicans and Democrats. To our democracy. To our Congress. To the people's House and the United States Senate, which was occupied."Rep. John Katko (R-NY)—the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who brokered the deal—also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent commission was “critical for removing the politics around January 6.”“The American people and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Katko said. “We must find answers to the many questions surrounding that day.”All of this drama to create a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a flurry of recent opposition from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to create the commission, McCarthy promptly blew it up on Tuesday.And although McConnell said later in the day on Tuesday that he was undecided, he woke up on Wednesday and himself called the proposal “slanted and unbalanced.”The only thing that had seemed to change was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday night calling the commission “partisan unfairness.”While McConnell and Republican allies tried to come up with reasons on Wednesday why that was the case, their rationales didn’t seem to match up with the legislation.The bill that the House passed Wednesday would create an independent commission composed of 10 people outside of government—five to be picked by Democratic leaders, and five to be picked by Republican leaders. The commission would have subpoena power, but only if the Democratic chair and GOP vice chair agreed, or absent that agreement, if a majority of the commission approved.The one item of imbalance Republicans focused on Wednesday was the composition of the staff, which also seemed to be a mostly imagined complaint. The language for hiring staff was almost identical to the bipartisan 9/11 commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP cosponsors.But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation Wednesday, those senators who had been undecided, or even supportive, changed their tune.Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said on Tuesday that the insurrection could not be “swept under any rug,” said on Wednesday that he’d changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. “Leadership in the House says it’s not bipartisan in nature,” Rounds said, even though the bill was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson—with McCarthy’s backing.After Trump, McCarthy, and McConnell all came out in opposition to the commission, GOP leaders began explicitly laying out a key concern that’s percolated for weeks: that such a commission would damage them politically. “A lot of our members, and I think this is true of a lot of House Republicans, want to be moving forward and not looking backward,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Anything that gets us rehashing the 2020 elections I think is a day lost on being able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats’ very radical left-wing agenda.”The 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, will now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission as it is structured.The Senate GOP’s widespread opposition potentially sets up something momentous: the minority’s first use of the legislative filibuster since Democrats took power in January. The symbolism in such a move is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOP’s intent to filibuster voting rights legislation. “They’re just interested in blocking,” he said.Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will plow ahead though, even if the path to establishing the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed on Wednesday to put the House’s bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a lane for the review somehow—even if it meant creating a special committee in the House.That would be a far more diminished version of the commission outlined in the bill, however.Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than sufficient in uncovering what happened and how to prevent it from happening again.But Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the House committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that would not be enough. “We're trying to govern the country, so we're trying to set this up,” Ryan said. “If there’s something better, be a part of it.”“If we can’t get Republican votes on this,” Ryan added, “it’s indicative of what’s to come.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.