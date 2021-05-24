More Inside a Strikingly Majestic Family Home in Ohio

Jane Keltner de Valle
  • The powder room is tented in Iksel-Decorative Arts’ Kubilai’s Tent wall covering with sconces from Circa Lighting.
  • The family gathers; a Black Forest bear chair hosts the son.
  • A custom floor from Globus Cork paves the butler’s pantry, which is painted in Benjamin Moore’s high gloss Chrome Green.
  • The solarium is covered in Iksel-Decorative Arts’ Italian Panoramic wallpaper with circa-1882 lithographs that once belonged to designer-collector Susan Gutfreund; Bob Dasher painted the faux-marble floor.
  • In the entrance hall, turn-of-the-20th-century framed polychrome panels hang on walls wrapped in BarkSkin by Caba Company; a George II console table with Chinese export vases mounted as lamps by Christopher Spitzmiller.
  • In the living room a Sultanabad Carpet from Bazar Oriental rugs lays the groundwork for custom tufted sofas dressed in a Schumacher silk velvet; antique chairs covered in Brunschwig & Fils’ Le Lac.
  • A view of the landscape.
  • The house’s rear façade, overlooking lush greenery and a pond. Hollander Design landscape architects envisioned the bucolic grounds.
  • The family room features a bar canopied with a China Seas stripe; Ballard Designs stools, Miles Redd for Ballard designs dining chairs around a table from Organic Modernism, faux-bois walls by Pro Faux.
  • Russian neoclassical chairs cushioned in a Clarence House cotton velvet surround a custom faux porphyry-top dining table fabricated by Agustin Hurtado. Custom de Gournay “Early Views of India” wall covering.
  • In the breakfast nook, Serena & Lily chairs surround a Saarinen table. The banquette is upholstered in a Brentano fabric.
  • an Iksel-Decorative Arts wall covering transforms the primary bedroom into a virtual garden. The custom domed canopy is upholstered in a Saisilks silk taffeta and brown leather from Global Leathers; glass-beaded fringe from Samuel & Sons
More Inside a Strikingly Majestic Family Home in Ohio

The powder room is tented in Iksel-Decorative Arts’ Kubilai’s Tent wall covering with sconces from Circa Lighting.

Architect Peter Pennoyer and decorators Miles Redd and David Kaihoi worked together to create their clients one-of-a-kind dream house

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

