More Inside a Studio Artists Captivating Ceramic Practice

Hannah Martin
  • One of her sketchbooks, where much of her work begins.
  • D’Appolonio posing with two of her ceramic “pot heads” playfully worn as boots.
  • D’Appolonio hand-building a new ceramic work.
  • Carmen D’Apollonio in her L.A. studio with work for her July solo show at Friedman Benda <em>(</em><a href="http://www.friedmanbenda.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:friedmanbenda.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>friedmanbenda.com</em></a><em>)</em>
  • <em>Just Got a New Haircut</em> ceramic lamp.
  • <em>Sorry I Missed Your Call</em> is a recent light sculpture made from ceramic, rice paper, and wood.
1 / 6

More Inside a Studio Artists Captivating Ceramic Practice

One of her sketchbooks, where much of her work begins.

Imbuing figurative forms with everyday function, Carmen D’Apollonio breathes new life into clay and metal

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories