More Inside a Superchic Parisian Aerie Designed by Isabelle Stanislas
The french interior designer worked with her bachelor client to fulfill his life long pied-à-terre dreams
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
The french interior designer worked with her bachelor client to fulfill his life long pied-à-terre dreams
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
The pandemic-induced lockdowns halted many a home decoration project, but the irony was that our homes became even more important. Now an LA-based startup is addressing this digitization of the interior design market, but kicking off with a typically LA-oriented, high-end clientele. The LA-based The Expert -- a platform for video consultations with interior designers -- has raised a $3 million seed funding round led by Forerunner Ventures, with participation from Sweet Capital, Promus Ventures, Golden Ventures, Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, AD 100 designer Brigette Romanek and CEO/founder of goop, Gwyneth Paltrow.
Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida
A plane flown by Prince Philip over 60 years ago will take to the skies again after being restored by Duke of Edinburgh Award volunteers. The Duke, who passed away aged 99, became the only senior royal to pilot a single-seat aircraft when he flew solo in the Druine Turbulent in 1959. He took off from White Waltham Airfield in Berkshire and spent 45 minutes in the air unassisted. The following year the Duke's equerry, retired air vice marshal Sir John Severne, piloted the plane to victory at the King's Cup Air Race. But the plane was sold and languished in a storage shed for 25 years before volunteers at Derby Aero Club found it and embarked on a eight-year restoration project. Martin Jones, chairman of the club, expects the plane to be airborne later this year.
Apple Inc is expected to unveil a new podcast subscription service and finally may show off tiny tags meant to locate lost items at a virtual event Tuesday that likely will feature new iPads and Mac computers. Apple shares have risen nearly 95% over the past year, faster than the 64% rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index, thanks to a record $274.5 billion in sales for fiscal 2020 as consumers stocked up on electronics during the pandemic. Macs and iPads accounted for $52.3 billion during its fiscal 2020, and analysts expect updates to the top-end iPad Pro models on Tuesday, including better display and processing technology.
The Fox News personality accused the media of "lynching" the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd.
Haiti has been a beacon of freedom and has played an essential role in promoting humanity. Resisting oppression is a cornerstone of the Haitian identity. Our unwavering commitment to human dignity is demonstrated throughout the world, as in our solidarity with freedom fighters from Greece to Latin America.
A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and halted criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan outlawed the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.
Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for more equitable management of global affairs and, in an implicit rejection of U.S. dominance, said governments shouldn’t impose rules on others. Xi’s speech at an economic forum comes amid rising tension with China’s neighbors and Washington over its strategic ambitions and demands for a bigger role in making trade and other rules. Without mentioning the United States, Xi criticized “unilateralism of individual countries” and warned against decoupling, a reference to fears U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security will split industries and markets into separate, less productive spheres with incompatible standards.
They're breathable, odor-resistant and adjustable—and just $18 for two right now.
We're sure you'll agree tennis pro Maria Sharapova's home is a grand slam. In honor of her birthday April 19, let's take a tour.
"The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," the staffer recently said of his colleagues.
New Zealand said it is "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a postwar intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, recently criticized by China.
So long, ankle boots and crops.
*Flips hair around.*
Animal attacked while trying to protect food source, say police
Following an investigation into One America News network by the New York Times, the right-wing cable news channel fired producer Marty Golingan. Rachel Abrams, the Times reporter who wrote the story, tweeted Monday that “One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don’t think many of OAN’s stories are true.” He quote […]
The judge in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin said Rep. Maxine Waters' "disrespectful" remarks could lead to an appeal.
Leave it to Lady Gaga to make a fashion statement in cozy wear.
Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."