More Inside Supermodel Cara Delevingne's Delightfully Dizzying Los Angeles Pad

Mayer Rus
In this article:
  • Cara Delevingne, wearing a Saint Laurent outfit and Shoes and Dior jewelry, sits at a Steinlager Grand Piano in the entry hall while Leo, a Husky mix, looks on. Osborne & Little wallpaper. Fashion Styling by Rob & Mariel.
  • New ceiling moldings activate the overhead plane. Chandelier by Gaspare Asaro. Artwork by Chemical X.
  • Bini placed a disco ball inside an existing chandelier and reimagined the previous owner’s furnishings with new fabrics and trims. The painted mirrors are by artist Sarah Chuldenko, and the rebirth canal (right of fireplace) was created by artist Stephen Reynolds.
  • The mirrored bed, measuring 11 feet wide, is a custom Bini design. Wallpaper by Timorous Beasties. Curtain fabric by Osborne & Little.
  • The poker room has a vintage games table and a wheel of fortune from the Santa Monica pier.
  • The kitchen is painted in Benjamin Moore California Blue. Window-Shade fabric by Schumacher.
  • Vintage Jansen stools pull up to a bar sheathed in a malachite pattern.
  • The seating in the attic lounge was inspired by the Courrèges logo.
  • A 1966 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350-H is among Delevingne’s prized possessions.
  • A staircase is lined with Brunschwig & Fils wallpaper.
  • The billiards room has a vintage 1930 Brunswick pool table; curtain fabric by Robert Allen.
  • Delevingne delighted in her ball pit sanctuary.
  • Landscape design by Anton Prack. Chaise longues and umbrellas by One Kings Lane.
  • A guitar signed by David Bowie in superfan Delevingne’s collection.
  • Bini recycled the former owner’s cowhide carpets as wall coverings for the moody music room.
  • Delevingne (in a Miu Miu top and Shorts and Saint Laurent shoes) strikes a pose outside the tent by the pool.
  • Canopy chairs sport a vivid Osborne & Little fabric.
With a ball pit, costume room, and other eclectic treasures, Delevingne crafts her own wonderland. 

