More Inside a Tucked-Away Rural Hawaiian Retreat

  • Hale Huna’s two plantation-style structures—a gathering place (right) and a sleeping lodge (left)—are uniquely situated on Kiholo Bay with views of both Mauna Kea and the ocean. Newly planted heliotrope, a common seaside tree, is a thriving symbol in a desolate lava field.
  • The homeowners’ passion for cooking and restaurants informed the chef’s kitchen, kitted out with convection ovens, a six-burner stove, and on-demand sparkling water. Slender pendant lamps by Apparatus Studio and swan-like Dornbracht fixtures are graceful counterpoints to the Grothouse walnut butcher-block island top and poured-concrete counters by Sonoma Cast Stone, brawny elements to match the mountain views.
  • A porthole-like mirror by Jacques Adnet and knotted Helix sconce by Windy Chien in the guest bedroom underscore the home’s nautical influence—as do the top-to-bottom cypress planks, as you would see in a ship’s cabin. Bedding by Clarence House, Zak & Fox, Jennifer Shorto, and Clay McLaurin Studio adds dash (a pattern mashup) without flash (a reserved color palette).
  • In the lounge, Kerry Joyce linen sofa upholstery is reminiscent of traditional Hawai‘ian tapa, an all-purpose barkcloth emblazoned with abstract patterns, which are thematically echoed in Richard Serra’s etching <em>Paths and Edges</em> (2007). Jessica Dickinson’s oil-on-limestone-polymer <em>Are:For</em> (2016–17) adds visual texture and a sunset hue to the Polynesian-inspired setting.
  • <em>Lava Flow</em>, a 2019 “circuit board” by Windy Chien that depicts the slow prowl of molten lava, divides the open format of the primary bedroom. A bathroom and dressing area in the back is ocean-facing, while the sleeping area looks toward the sacred mountain Mauna Kea for the sunrise. Vintage wingback armchairs by Paolo Buffa are covered in sheepskin—an unusual choice for island life, but de la Cruz insists that unlike leather, it’s cool to the touch.
  • There are no indoor showers at Hale Huna. Open-air stalls echo the materiality (ipe and concrete) and intent (unity with nature) of the other outdoor rooms. A ceramic taboret by Bari Ziperstein is an angular counterpoint to the organic sculptural quality of the corner lava rock. Rain shower by Calazzo, black resin stool by San Francisco artist Tina Frey.
  • The bathroom of the primary bedroom features a postcard window that frames a quintessential Hawai‘ian scene. The custom stained-ash vanity with cast-concrete sink is purposeful but modest, a grounding, earthy element to anchor the view of sea and sky. Larian pendants by Apparatus Studio, Charles Hollis Jones mirror.
  • In the changing room, a custom cast-concrete vanity reflects the surrounding landscape through its jet-black color, while the top-to-bottom cypress planks provide a counterpoint of warmth and an essential function—the wood is mildew-resistant, a no-brainer for shoreline haunt.
  • A corner office in the lounge, appointed with a Pierre Jeanneret desk and chair from 1957, isn’t roomy enough to handle large work projects, but that’s by design—Hale Huna is a remote retreat after all, meant for the owners to unplug their Silicon Valley wires.
  • The architecture is inspired by Hawai‘i’s historic plantations, as are the materials—dark-stained corrugated metal cladding is not only emblematic of the islands’ agrarian heritage but also disguises the home in the surrounding lava fields. This corner <em>makai</em> (oceanside) lanai is subject to high winds but incredible coastal views. Furniture from Henry Hall Designs.
  • This outdoor shower, built under the shade of an old heliotrope tree near the mauka lanai, rinses off beachgoers before they can track sand into the main house.
Hale Huna, meaning “secret house” in Hawai‘ian, is a hidden gem on the shore of the Kiholo Bay.

