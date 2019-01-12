Get more out of your Instant Pot with this awesome $10 cookbook

If you have an Instant Pot, there’s absolutely no doubt in our minds that you love it. You’re also surely something of an expert considering how easy it is to master Instant Pot cooking. That said, it’s all too easy to fall into an Instant Pot rut and just make the same few things over and over again. Expand your horizons in all sorts of new directions with The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals. It has more than 100 delicious recipes and every single one that we’ve tried so far has been outstanding. At just $10, you really can’t go wrong.

If you’d rather get the Kindle version it’s just $2.99, or it’s free if you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited.

The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: Easy Recipes for Fast & Healthy Meals: $9.58

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

With over 500,000 copies sold―enjoy 100+ easy, wholesome, customizable recipes offered in the #1 bestselling official Instant Pot® cookbook. There’s nothing the Instant Pot® can’t do―and with the right cookbook in hand, there’s nothing you can’t cook. The Instant Pot® Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook will teach you to create a variety of healthy, easy-to-make recipes with confidence. From savory breakfasts and hearty stews to decadent desserts and more, this Instant Pot® cookbook is sure to satisfy everyone at the table. In the pages of this bestselling Instant Pot® cookbook you’ll find: 100+ no-fuss meals with options for vegetarian, gluten-free, and Paleo-friendly diets

Low-maintenance recipe guidelines including pressure levels and cooking times

Handy prep-time labels that specify meals that cook in 20 minutes or longer (45+ minutes), as well as kid-friendly dishes

Perfect for beginners or long-time enthusiasts, this Instant Pot® cookbook is your A-Z guide for all things Instant Pot®.





“For this busy mom, [the Instant Pot] was like learning to cook all over again…until I got this Instant Pot cookbook. Whether you are new to the Instant Pot or you are a pressure-cooker pro, this Instant Pot cookbook needs to be in your kitchen!” ―Julie Clark, Tastes of Lizzy T blog “This Instant Pot cookbook has everything you need to know to use your Instant Pot…I highly recommend [it], It has been the best purchase I made since getting my Instant Pot.” ―LMFerron, Amazon Top 500 Reviewer

