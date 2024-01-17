More investment in Tennessee child care will improve the economy and reduce inequities

As Tennessee strives to build a stronger and more resilient future, it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being and development of our youngest citizens.

One key avenue to achieve this goal is by significantly increasing child care funding throughout the state.

Adequate investment in child care programs not only supports working families but also lays the foundation for a prosperous and thriving society.

There are a number of compelling reasons why Tennessee must prioritize and expand its child care funding.

Another column by Alyssa Dituro: My family will celebrate Juneteenth by spending time telling Black stories | Opinion

Five reasons why investing in child care benefits communities

Latasha Watkins and Tiffany Gooch care for toddlers at Eighteenth Avenue Family Enrichment Center Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Economic impact: Tennessee's economic success is closely tied to the productivity of its workforce. Reliable and affordable child care enables parents to maintain steady employment, contributing to a more robust economy. By investing in child care, we are investing in the productivity of our workforce, leading to increased economic output and competitiveness.

Workforce development: Early childhood is a critical period for cognitive and social development. Quality child care programs play a pivotal role in ensuring that children are well-prepared for school, setting the stage for a skilled and knowledgeable future workforce. Increased funding for child care will help create high-quality early learning environments, giving children a strong start in life.

Gender equality: Adequate child care funding is essential for promoting gender equality in the workplace. Women, who often bear the disproportionate burden of caregiving responsibilities, face barriers in career advancement without reliable child care options. By investing in child care, we support women in the workforce, closing the gender gap and fostering a more equitable society.

Reducing educational inequalities: Children from low-income families often lack access to quality early childhood education, leading to educational inequalities that persist throughout their lives. Increased child care funding can help bridge this gap, providing all children, regardless of their socio-economic background, with the opportunity to develop essential skills and succeed academically.

Community well-being: Strong communities are built on the foundation of healthy families. Adequate child care funding supports parents in providing a stable and nurturing environment for their children. This, in turn, contributes to lower crime rates, improved mental health outcomes, and an overall sense of community well-being.

Tennessee lawmakers should make the well-being of children a priority

The importance of increasing child care funding in the state of Tennessee cannot be overstated.

By making this critical investment, we are not only supporting working families but also laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and equitable future.

It is time for Tennessee to prioritize the well-being and development of its youngest citizens, recognizing that investing in child care is an investment in the strength and vitality of our entire state.

Together, let us build a brighter future for Tennessee by ensuring that every child has access to quality child care.

Alyssa Dituro

I appreciate your consideration and hope that we can work together through the 2024 legislative session to lift this important issue in the public’s eye.

Alyssa Dituro IMH-E, M-Ed, is legislative volunteer lead in Middle Tennessee for Save the Children Action Network.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Child care in Tennessee: More money will benefit lives and the economy