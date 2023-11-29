More Israeli, Thai hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas to Red Cross

Ten Israeli and four Thai hostages were released by Hamas to the Red Cross on Wednesday, Israeli media reported. It was a similar scene to what played out a day earlier when Hamas fighters (pictured) released more hostages to the Red Cross in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. UPI Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Ten Israeli and four Thai hostages were released by Hamas to the Red Cross on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

The release reportedly was delayed due to "logistical issues," according to Israeli news media, quoting Arabic reports.

Separately, two Israeli-Russian citizens were released outside of the Israel-Hamas negotiations.

At least one of the Israeli hostages is a U.S. national, as well.

Of the 10 Israelis released Wednesday, six are from Kibbutz Be'eri, where more than 130 Israelis were killed during the initial Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

According to Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in Gaza accused of having "violated the cease-fire and were a threat."

Hagari also said hostage exchanges were ongoing Wednesday.

"We are continuing to progress this evening with the deal to return the hostages," Hagari said.

With a two-day cease-fire extension due to expire Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been dispatched to the Middle East to try lobby for a ceasefire extension.

Prior to his departure, Blinken told reporters in Brussels that the U.S. wanted to extend the cease-fire in order to "continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in."