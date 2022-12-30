More Jan. 6 Transcripts Released, Including Talks With Donald Trump Jr.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol released more transcripts Thursday from conversations with people in Donald Trump’s orbit, including those with his eldest son, former White House aides and the former president’s personal lawyers.

Among the 19 new transcripts published to the committee’s website were conversations with Donald Trump, Jr., his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Christina Bobb and his former advisor Stephen Miller.

The panel has now released more than 100 witness interviews, but that’s just a small fraction of the 1,000-plus people the committee questioned during its 17-month investigation into Donald Trump’s possible role in last year’s insurrection and his efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Moreover, the transcripts are supplementary to the committee’s 845-page final report released earlier this month, right after referring criminal charges against Donald Trump to the Department of Justice.

In one notable excerpt from the committee’s interview with Donald Trump Jr., he went into more detail about a text he sent to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows asking him to pressure his father to speak out against the violence underway at the Capitol. Donald Trump Jr. confirmed that he sent those texts but added, “it doesn’t sound like me. ... I imagine I cut and paste it from somewhere.”

When asked why he didn’t reach out to Donald Trump directly, he responded that his father “doesn’t text.”

In another transcript, Bobb recounted a conversation between Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in which the latter made some troubling comments about proving voter fraud.

“Just give me five dead voters; give me, you know, an example of illegals voting. Just give me a very small snapshot that I can take and champion,” Bobb recalled Graham saying at a meeting four days before the Capitol riot took place.

The transcript from interviews with former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gives more insight into Donald Trump’s thoughts on Jan. 6. According to her, several people heard Donald Trump say while watching the chaos unfold on the news that the rioters looked “very trashy,” but he liked the fight they were putting up.

Story continues

Transcripts of the committee’s interview with Guilfoyle, the ex-Fox News host engaged to Donald Trump Jr., revealed she did not understand the “ramifications or what the significance was” of the electoral vote counting going on inside the Capitol during the riot. She also made a racist remark when the committee asked her if she was familiar with Ali Akbar, another name for “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander.

“Isn’t that what terrorists yell?” she asked, referring to his name. When the investigators corrected her, she responded, “No, I think it is,” before saying, “I do not know anyone named Allah Akbar.”

You can access all of the transcripts released Thursday here.

Related...