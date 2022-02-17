More judges, jail alternatives and expanded surveillance: Here's what's in the New Mexico crime bill

Angel Alire holds a T-shirt, Oct. 20, 2021, made to memorialize her son who was killed by gunfire in April in Albuquerque. Mothers who lost their sons to violence in New Mexico testified Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 that something has to be done to keep suspects accused of brutal crimes behind bars ahead of their trials.

SANTA FE – A broad suite of crime-fighting initiatives won legislative approval Thursday as New Mexico grapples with concerns about a surge in violent crime in Albuquerque and beyond.

The bill is the Legislature’s response to calls by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a hardline response to frustrations with crime as she campaigns for reelection in November.

It would expand surveillance of criminal defendants as they await trial with 24-hour monitoring of ankle-bracelet tracking devices. Legislators balked at proposals from the governor and prosecutors to ban pretrial release for people accused of certain violent and sexual crimes.

Legislature: New Mexico approves $1B state spending increase. Here's what that means for residents.

The bill would expand the ranks of state district judges, boost retention pay for municipal police and sheriff’s deputies and bestow million-dollar death benefits for relatives of police killed in the line of duty.

The legislation sets out requirements for crime reduction grants that pursue alternatives to traditional prosecution and incarceration and expands intervention programs to rein in gun violence.

The crime bill also expands police training to help officers cope better with stress, interactions with the homeless and techniques for de-escalating confrontations involving police.

And it revamps oversight of police misconduct investigations under a new nine-member board appointed by the governor that law enforcement officers, a judge, a civil rights attorney and public and private-sector criminal defense lawyers.

More: New Mexico lawmakers work through the night, election bill comes down to the wire

Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces said the bill should have quick and long-lasting effects on policing and crime rates.

“When we add ankle-bracelet monitoring, 24-hours, seven days a week statewide – those are going to have immediate effects,” he said. “The long-term perspective is (that) violence prevention grants, law enforcement training, law enforcement retention, those are going to take a great deal of time.”

Story continues

The bill wraps in new criminal penalties aimed at protecting state and local judges and their immediate families from threats and the malicious sharing of personal information such as home addresses. That provision responds to concerns not only about the physical safety of judges but also efforts to sway or disrupt judicial proceedings.

Criminal penalties are enhanced for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, brandishing a weapon in commission of an illegal drug transaction and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement under certain circumstances.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico Legislature: Crime bill passes, expanding surveillance