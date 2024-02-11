More than just gas stations, travel centers now feature fresh cooked meals

With traffic between Canyon and Amarillo soaring on Interstate 27, and I-40 as well traveled as ever, new travel centers are springing up like tumbleweeds. The new breed of travel centers differs from the well-known mom and pop stations, or even the ever-famous Love’s Stations, one of which lies on Hollywood Road and still serves a lot of customers. The main difference seems to be the advent of small restaurants serving fresh cooked specials such as chicken, burritos and tacos and hamburgers, among other items.

Their specialized kitchens have their own specialties and aren’t just warmed up frozen sandwiches of the past. Of course, with the lingering promise of Buc-ees coming to town, competition is sure to grow.

Bucky the Beaver and a manager from Buc-ee's greet the crowd at the Buc-ee's official groundbreaking event in east Amarillo in October.

Coming soon: Buc-ee's off I-40 & Airport Road

The much-awaited grandaddy of all travel centers, Buc-ees, is on schedule to be opening in February 2025 after some delays. The 74,000-square-foot travel stop will bring 200 jobs to the area and is well known for its pay scale and benefits. Job postings are beginning to be posted for managerial positions starting at $125,000 for the merchandising manager salary.

The travel center will feature 108 fueling positions with cheap gas and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee's locations are well known for having clean restrooms and Texas barbecue along with kolaches, homemade fudge, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries. The chain was founded in 1982 and operates 46 stores across Texas and the South such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Stan Beard of Buc-ees was quoted as saying, “Amarillo is the midpoint between Chicago and Los Angeles on the fabled Route 66. I can’t think of a better place to put a Buc-ee's.”

The sign on the glass says it all. People travel to the Cefco Kitchen on Rockwell Road for their chicken fix.

Cefco Kitchen, off Rockwell Road (east side of I-27)

Among other fuel stations, Cefco close to Lair Road features plenty of gas pumps with special discounts and packaged food and drinks but also has a grill called Cefco Kitchen that serves fresh hot meals.

One of their best features is the popular crunchy fried Chicken-on-a-Stick which is a fresh, juicy, fried piece of chicken threaded on a stick, like a corndog. The ample offering holds the equivalent of two chicken breasts. They also have Clucker meals that have the same tasty fried chicken with crispy tator tots. Soft tacos featuring a tender and moist pulled pork can be topped with cheese and guacamole. And, a new staple around town is the Crispito, a delicious flour tortilla with chicken and a lightly spicy cream sauce spread thinly in the center.

And if that’s not enough, a Sonic Drive-In is attached at the north side. To complement the food, there are several flavored teas and a line of soft drinks available.

Anna Rivers finishes a custom made burrito for a hungry customer at Cowboy Station in the Conoco Station off McCormick Road. Rivers makes her own chili and keeps the recipe secret.

The Conoco Station’s Cowboy Kitchen, off McCormick

A little further down the road, at the Cowboy Kitchen at Conoco Station off McCormick Road, has its own brand of South of the Border cowboy tacos and burritos, or made with your choice of pulled pork, steak or chicken. Tender, slow cooked meats loaded with your choice of guacamole or beans, cheese and onions are hard to beat. Not just travelers or commuters stop here to grab a bite.

According to Anna Rivers, it’s their homemade chili that distinguishes them from all the others. “It’s my own recipe and nobody knows it, not even the owner,” she said. Not only is the chili delicious, but you can add Fritos, cheese, onions, fresh pico or a choice of creamy toppings to the warm chili." Rivers said their Pork Belly sandwiches are also a specialty item, along with the Pulled Pork sandwich. Many people drive out there to take a meal home, just for the flavor.

Have an order custom made to your specification or treat yourself to some great chili at the Cowboy Station in the Conoco off McCormick & I-27.

The Station also has several flavored teas and of course, packaged sandwiches and food. But the chili, soft tacos and burritos are worth a stop.

Gas pumps carry lower cost gas at the Allsup's outside Canyon.

Allsup’s on I-27 loop (east 4th Avenue)

If you drive out 4th Street or by-pass Canyon, and travel further south, there lies a new Allsups which is the equivalent of a Super Store. This Allsup’s, along with their sought-after burritos, has a grill that serves fresh hamburgers. There are also tiny tacos and great chicken, hot and ready.

Nicholas Soliz serves up some stuffed potatoes at the all-night Allsup's east of Canyon off I-27. The grill is open earlier to serve breakfasts and burgers but the all-time favorite is their burritos acvording to Soliz.

A long line of drinks covers one wall of the large place. The station/store even has packaged meats for sale. They have also been known to have a concert or two next to the station where a large stage has been erected.

Sheron Vonmerta, left, rings up a BBQ beef sandwich with delicious sides at Mitch's BBQ on 34th & Georgia.

Mitch’s Texas Style BBQ at Toot n Totum’s downtown and Georgia & 34th

Of course, Toot & Totum had to get into the race. Mitch’s BBQ features tasty barbeque sandwiches and hearty breakfasts for hungry drivers. Meat is fresh and delicious and the restaurant is easy to get to and order.

Manager Sheron Vonmerta said they have added loaded queso, baked potatoes topped with your favorite BBQ, wings, fried spicy pickles, fried mushrooms, Mozzarella planks and pretzels. Banana pudding, Turtle Brownies and Meme’s Fried Pies are available for dessert. You can sip on a cold beer or one of their own flavored lemonades while you eat. Hearty breakfasts can be picked up or eaten on the spot. Mitch’s also takes online orders for quick pickup. The tender BBQ is also available at other Toot & Totum locations and there is even a food truck that serves the popular Texas favorite.

Workers are putting fishing touches on the QuikTrip travel center on Bell & I-27.

QuikTrip at I-40 & Eastern; Bell & I-27

The first QuikTrip (QT) Travel Center on I-40 & Eastern opened in late January. There are 20 gas pumps and five diesel bays for trucks. The center is the 257th location in Texas. The soon-to-open QT Station at I-27 & Bell Ave., and 5105 I-40 East, will have the QT Kitchen with fresh made-to-order food including breakfast specials such as breakfast scrambles, tacos, biscuits, croissants and grilled cheese sandwiches. Lunch and dinner items include submarine sandwiches, tacos, wraps, pizza and pretzels.

They will also have soft service ice cream cones and twisters along with coffee specials. More than 30 flavors of soda will be at the customer’s beck and call as well as frozen drinks. In addition, the QT shop offers Retro caps and tee shirts along with cute dog bandanas, bowls and leashes.

According to the QT website, their motor fuel is guaranteed not to harm your engine and even list a toll-free number for service.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Travel centers along I-27, I-40 feature fresh cooked meals