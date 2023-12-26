More Knox County Schools will serve free meals to all students starting Jan. 4
Beginning Jan. 4, when classes resume after winter break, 25 more Knox County schools will begin serving free breakfast and lunch to all their students. The addition of more schools stems from an adjustment in the federal program's threshold and Tennessee Department of Education policy.
Previously, 38 schools in the district were part of the Community Eligbility Provision, under which all students are provided with free meals regardless of family income, as part of the National School Lunch Program. The additional schools in January will bring the total number of participating Knox County schools to 63 of the district's 91 schools.
Under the adjusted guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a school in which 25% of the students qualify for free meals will be eligible to provide free meals to all students; the previous threshold was 40%.
This change will be in place for the rest of the 2023-24 school year, according to a press release from the district. The district's nutrition department will evaluate program data in the late spring of next year "to assess whether it is feasible to continue this initiative in future school years," the press release said.
Which Knox County schools will provide free meals to everyone?
Here's a full list of schools where all students will be served free meals, including the new additions:
Adrian Burnett Elementary
Amherst Elementary (new)
Austin-East Magnet High
Bearden Middle (new)
Beaumont Magnet
Belle Morris Elementary
Bonny Kate Elementary (new)
Career Magnet Academy (new)
Carter Elementary (new)
Carter High (new)
Carter Middle (new)
Cedar Bluff Elementary (new)
Cedar Bluff Middle (new)
Cedar Bluff Preschool (new)
Central High
Chilhowee Intermediate
Christenberry Elementary
Copper Ridge Elementary (new)
Dogwood Elementary
East Knox County Elementary
Emerald Academy
Fair Garden Family Center
Fountain City Elementary
Fort Sanders Educational Development Center (new)
Fulton High Gibbs Elementary (new)
Gibbs Elementary (new)
Gibbs High (new)
Gibbs Middle (new)
Green Magnet Academy
Gresham Middle
Holston Middle
Inskip Elementary
KAEC
Karns Elementary (new)
Karns Preschool (new)
Lonsdale Elementary
Maynard Elementary
Mooreland Heights Elementary
Mount Olive Elementary (new)
New Hopewell Elementary (new)
Northwest Middle
Norwood Elementary
Paul Kelley Volunteer Academy
Pleasant Ridge Elementary (new)
Pond Gap Elementary
Powell Elementary (new)
Powell High (new)
Powell Middle (new)
Richard Yoakley School
Ridgedale Alternative
Ritta Elementary (new)
Sarah Moore Greene Magnet
South Knoxville Elementary
South-Doyle High
South-Doyle Middle
Spring Hill Elementary
Sterchi Elementary (new)
Sunnyview Primary
Vine Middle Magnet
West Haven Elementary
West Hills Elementary
West View Elementary
Whittle Springs Middle
Meal prices for Knox County Schools students
Breakfast: 30 cents for those who qualify for reduced price, $2 otherwise
Lunch: 40 cents for those who qualify for reduced price, $2.75 for other elementary school students and $3 for middle and high schoolers
Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.
Support our newsroom's exclusive, in-depth local coverage by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools expands its universal free meals program