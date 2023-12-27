More than a year later, Kansas City mom still looking for justice in son’s killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a year after her son was gunned down, in the middle of the day at a busy intersection, a Kansas City Missouri mother isn’t giving up on finding justice.

In fact, she has more resolve now than she has ever had.

“They took my heart from me, so I am broken hearted and that’s something that I’ll probably never get back. I know I will never get it back,” Elisha Gatson said.

Elisha’s son Matthew was gunned down at the intersection of 63rd Street and 71 Highway.

The loss still as heavy today as it was when she got the call her oldest son had been killed.

Now her pain turning into a will and a desire to get the justice, she says she deserves.

“If I give up, I’m giving the killers justice, I’m letting them know I I got hurt but they don’t,” she said.

Matthew was shot at least five times, including multiple times in the head, Elisha tells fOX4.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear, but his mom believes Matthew was targeted.

FOX4 asked her what this gunman stole from her, she replied “he stole my heart, he stole my heart, he stole part of me that I can never get back.”

It is this season that is hardest for Elisha, as the holidays coincide with the anniversary of his death.

Elisha and Matthew, their birthdays just days apart, both Scorpios, in the end it’s a mom who forever will be missing a part of herself.

“I know that someone knows something, someone knows something, I’m just asking come forward. I will never get my son back but just give me some type of peace, some type of justice,” she said.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department earlier Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the department says this remains an open investigation.

Right now, KCPD have made no arrests and detectives need the public’s help. You can call police or the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

