More layoffs looming in region as Medline, NFI plan job cuts

More layoffs are looming for workers in the Charlotte region, with two companies notifying state and local officials in recent days of their plans to cut jobs later this summer and into the fall.

ALSO READ: Better’s layoffs took heavy toll on Charlotte workforce

Medline Industries, a manufacturer and distributor of products for the health-care industry, expects to lay off 97 workers as it closes a facility in Rowan County, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Meanwhile, just across the state line, National Distribution Centers, doing business as NFI, has notified the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce that it will reduce its workforce in York County.

Read more here --> bit.ly/3RQoGdo

(WATCH BELOW: Goodwill helps connect people with jobs through trade-skill programs)