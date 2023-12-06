You’re more likely to hit a deer here than in other SC counties. What to do if you hit one

December may be the time for reindeer, but in Horry County, it’s the white-tailed deer that drivers should watch out for.

That’s because the chances of hitting a deer while driving in Horry is higher than most counties in South Carolina. And December is one of the worst months for vehicle vs. deer collisions, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

About 50% of vehicle vs. deer collisions occur in October, November and December, according to Charles Ruth, wildlife biologist and big game program coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Nearly 6,000 property damage-only collisions with deer were reported in 2021, according to the latest figures from South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Ruth said it’s much more about the people and vehicles than the deer when it comes to collisions. He said Horry County is an example of a place with many people and cars. Because Horry County is not a deer hunting destination, there is a large deer population, which results in a greater number of deer-vehicle collisions, Ruth said.

Horry County had 315 deer-only accidents in October, 254 in November and 152 in December, according to online statistics from the SC Department of Public Safety. It is ranked among the top three counties in the state for the highest number of deer-vehicle collisions.

The number of collisions during this time is because deer increase their movements related to breeding. The rut or breeding season typically happens from October through November. They only breed once a year, Ruth said.

Most vehicle collisions occur near dawn and dusk because deer tend to move more during these times, according to the SCDNR. However, these are also the times that most drivers commute to and from work.

When the deer increase their movements, they tend to cross roadways, Ruth said.

How to avoid a deer collision

People should drive defensively during this time, Ruth said.

“Deer are not big thinkers, so they may or may not get out of the way,” Ruth said.

However, there are some things you can do if you encounter a deer in the roadway, according to Ruth and the SCDNR.

Since most vehicle collisions take place at night, flick your lights from dim to bright, Ruth said.

Slow down. “Do not become Mario Andretti and try to outrun the deer,” Ruth said. Most injuries occur when the driver loses control of their vehicle and runs into a ditch or something else, he said. It’s best to hit the deer than risk losing control of the vehicle.

Sound the horn several times.

Always anticipate another deer if you see one or more crossing the highway.

Rural or secondary roads rank highest in deer-vehicle accidents because of the frequent curves and narrow shoulders.

You hit a deer. Now what?

If you do hit a deer, here’s what you should do, according to the South Carolina Department of Safety.

Move your vehicle to a safe spot.

Call 911 if someone is injured. If not, call *HP (*47).

Contact your insurance company.

State Farm estimates there were more than 1.8 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2022, and June 30. Among states that have the most likelihood of animal-vehicle collisions, South Carolina is a high-risk state, showing a 1 in 83 chance of having an animal involved insurance claim, according to State Farm’s annual report.

If a deer is hit, the deer will be removed from the roadway. If you would like to have the deer processed, take your accident report to the processor as proof that the animal wasn’t illegally harvested.

Did you hit the brakes but the hooves still hit the hood?



It happens. And if it does, keep these tips in mind.



Together with the @SCDNR, we are reminding you that December is one of the worst months for vehicle vs. deer collisions so use extra caution when driving. pic.twitter.com/x2RR0gbKkB — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) December 2, 2023