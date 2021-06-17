More local cases dropped by state in McGirt wake

Jun. 17—Several more local criminal cases have been dismissed recently due to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma, but not all have been turned over to the Cherokee Nation.

The high court ruled Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction over crimes on tribal reservations. If both the defendant and victim are Native, federal authorities would have jurisdiction over felony cases, and tribes over misdemeanors.

Local officials say the state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the "reservation." State prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee nations — and perhaps others.

The Cherokee Nation Attorney General's Office has filed 1,000 cases in the CN District Court in the past five months. Before the high court's ruling, the tribe would typically file around six cases a month.

A large number of cases that were dismissed involved some type of drug charge and petty crimes, while others were charges of assault and battery and murder.

Nick and Gene Mabray were charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping earlier this year. According to reports, the father and son held a man against his will while discussing whether to kill him. Charges against the Mabrays were dismissed back in April.

Odom Hoffman was charged for his role when he allegedly informed Gene and Nick that they needed to kill the victim and dump the body in the lake. Hoffman's charges of first-degree soliciting for murder and accessory to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were dropped.

Several other cases against Nick Mabray were dismissed: omitting to provide for minor child, forgery in the second-degree, domestic abuse-assault and battery, loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride, and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Second-degree murder charges against a Tahlequah man were dismissed in April. Wyatt Lee Fishinghawk was accused if striking Duane Springwater with his vehicle in 2019. According to reports, Fishinghawk was under the influence of amphetamines, methamphetamines and marijuana.

A Park Hill mother who was charged with child abuse when she allegedly faked her son's illness, had her case dismissed. Kasie Keys' son was unable to eat solid foods, was wheelchair-bound, and was dependent on a feeding tube. Doctors and nurses noticed the boy would improve while he was in their care, but his health would worsen while he was in his mother's care. Court documents indicated a medical professional believed Keys was physically harming the boy through medical abuse, or Munchausen's Syndrome by Proxy.

A man accused of lewd or indecent proposals to underage girls had his case dismissed. Eric Long was arrested in 2020 after the girl's mother caught him making obscene gestures. Long denied knowing anything about the incident and claimed he hadn't spoken to anyone or made any gestures.

Jon Scraper Sourjohn was charged with two-counts of lewd molestation in 2020, and as of June 14, those charges had been dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. Lewd molestation charges against Cody Lynn Lusk were dropped due to lack of jurisdiction.

Charges of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction for Tommy Lee Phillips.