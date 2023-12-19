More local law enforcement agencies react to death of Preble Co. deputy killed in crash

Several law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley continued to offer their condolences after a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed along with a second driver in a crash early Monday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that both Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Hamilton and Michael Gayheart II were killed in a head-on crash at the 4400 block of State Route 503.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Several local law enforcement agencies expressed their condolences on social media.

“The Dayton Police Department expresses deep sorrow and extends heartfelt condolences to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office as well as the family, friends, and colleagues of the deputy who tragically lost his life in a vehicle crash (Tuesday) morning,” the Dayton Police Department said.

The Dayton Police Department also changed its profile picture.

“Please keep the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. One of their Deputies was killed in a crash,” the Clark County Sheriff’s said. “The Clark County Sheriff’s Office sends out Deepest Sympathy to our Brothers and Sisters at Preble County.”

“The Huber Heights Police Division extends our deepest sympathy and prayers to our Brothers and Sisters at (the) Preble County Sheriff’s Office and to the family and friends of the deputy who was killed in a vehicle accident (Monday morning),” the Huber Heights Police Department said.

“Riverside Police Department extends our deepest condolences to all our brothers and sisters in blue at the Preble County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult time,” the Riverside Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Preble County Sheriff’s family during this difficult time,” said the Fairborn Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Preble County Sheriff’s and the family and friends during this difficult time,” the Brookville Police Department said.

“The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies to the family and families of Deputy Josh Hamilton, and also his colleagues at the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

