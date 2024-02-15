More local state fire, EMS grants are announced

Feb. 15—Thirteen fire and emergency medical services (EMS) companies in northern and northeastern Crawford County have been awarded state grants totaling more than $175,000 by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

The grants were announced Wednesday by state Rep. Kathy L. Rapp of Warren, whose legislative district includes northern and northeastern Crawford County.

"Most of our EMTs, paramedics and firefighters in the 65th District are responsible for large coverage areas," Rapp said. "That means their equipment needs to be primed and ready to go, just like our first responders themselves."

The grants are funded by Pennsylvania's proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.

The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Grant may be used for construction or repair of facilities, purchase or repair of equipment, debt reduction and training.

The funding amounts are contingent on the recipients filing their grant agreements with the office. Applicants had to be active in 2023 in order to be eligible.

Area fire and emergency medical services companies were awarded the following amounts:

—Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department — $13,061.55.

—Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $15,000.

—Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department — $13,061.55.

—Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department — $13,645.11.

—Centerville Volunteer Fire Department — $13,061.55.

—Centerville Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $12,000.

—Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $13,061.55.

—Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $13,061.55.

—Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department Inc. EMS — $15,000.

—Townville Ambulance Service Inc. — $15,000.

—Townville Volunteer Fire Department — $13,450.59.

—Venango Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association — $13,839.63.

—Venango Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association EMS — $15,000.

