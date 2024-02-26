More local Wells Fargo employees seek to unionize

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Employees at another Wells Fargo branch in Central Florida are seeking to unionize.

Six workers with the bank’s 2222 E. Semoran Blvd. branch in Apopka filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Feb. 21 for an election to be represented by Communications Workers of America’s Wells Fargo Workers United.

The branch would be the second in Florida to unionize for the San Francisco-based bank — part of Wells Fargo & Co. — as five non-management workers at 1302 W. International Speedway Blvd. in January voted to join.

Photos: A massive aquarium officially opens in Daytona Beach

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.