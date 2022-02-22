More migrants are dying along the US-Mexico border, but it's hard to say how big the problem actually is

Elizabeth Vaquera, Director of Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute, George Washington University and Courtney Riggle-van Schagen, DrPH Student in Prevention and Community Health; Licensed Clinical Social Worker, George Washington University
·5 min read
<span class="caption">A Spanish-language sign warns migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border against explsing themselves to the dangerous elements in the desert. </span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/warning-sign-on-the-usmexico-border-in-spanish-warns-that-hundreds-of-picture-id528985284?s=2048x2048" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images">David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images</a></span>
A Spanish-language sign warns migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border against explsing themselves to the dangerous elements in the desert. David Howells/Corbis via Getty Images

At least 650 migrants died crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021, according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency that monitors migration.

The figure marks an all-time annual high since the U.S. government began reporting U.S.-Mexico border deaths in 1998.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which estimates migrant deaths over a slightly different time frame, reported that 557 migrants died along the border from October 2020 through September 2021.

But there is one important caveat to the new estimates.

The International Organization for Migration has noted that “all (migrant death) figures remain undercounts.”

People wearing backpacks are shown walking in a desert, with a graffiti-covered fence ahead of them.
People wearing backpacks are shown walking in a desert, with a graffiti-covered fence ahead of them.

Families left behind to ask questions

Currently a researcher and doctoral student in public health, I am also a licensed clinical social worker who works with immigrants, and I have spent years listening to people’s migration experiences. I understand the fear and desperation that drives people across the border and why it is difficult to know how many migrants actually die trying to reach the U.S.

Migration trends along the U.S.-Mexico border have recently shifted. A majority of people crossing the border are not from Mexico, having traveled instead from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

People migrate and attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border for complicated reasons, including violence and lack of work opportunities in their home countries.

But the journey across Central America and Mexico — or farther away, in some cases — is also rife with the potential of violence, including sexual assault and abduction.

Correctly counting migrant deaths matters. It can inform U.S. immigration and foreign policy, by determining whether the U.S. should send more aid to Central America to help stem migration flows, for example.

When migrants die crossing the border, it is often families who are left behind to ask questions and to tell their missing relatives’ stories. But sometimes immigrants’ fear of detention and deportation prevents them from talking to migration officials altogether.

‘An unprecedented militarization’

Over the past three decades, legislators have steadily increased the federal budget for border patrol enforcement activities along the nearly 2,000-mile stretch of arid land that makes up the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. border enforcement funding has increased from $1.935 billion in 1997 to $21.1 billion in 2018.

Working with Dr. Elizabeth Vaquera, sociologist and director of the GW Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute, we identified research showing that in 1997 there were 6,321 agents assigned to patrol the southwestern border. By 2011, more than 21,000 border patrol agents were stationed there. The number remained at nearly 17,000 from October 2019 through September 2020.

As border patrol presence has increased along the U.S.-Mexico border, migrants have adopted new travel routes, pushing them into more remote, treacherous parts of the desert. If border patrol agents apprehend migrants, they will detain and potentially deport them.

Once migrants stray deep into the Sonoran Desert or attempt to forge the Rio Grande River, though, they are much more likely to die than if they take more frequented routes. Exposure to extreme heat, cold, dehydration, venomous spiders or snakes, exhaustion and injury are all common risks.

Undercounting migrant deaths

Undercounting is not a new problem. But the likelihood of migrants’ bodies being recovered, and counted, has dropped as migrants travel along more desolate paths. Migrant bodies have been discovered in increasingly remote areas, farther from roads, towns and cellphone service, since 1990.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks deaths in the U.S. But there is no U.S. government agency devoted to tracking migrant deaths, even if they happen on U.S. soil.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reports border crossing deaths, but only if border patrol agents recover the bodies.

This leaves bodies recovered by other law enforcement agencies, humanitarian groups, or private citizens unaccounted for, and often unidentified.

A rise in migrant deaths

While the number of migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border has continued to decrease since the mid-2000s, the number of recorded deaths has continued to rise.

Although Customs and Border Protection acknowledges an increase in migrant deaths over the past few years, investigative findings by USA Today in 2017 suggested that the problem may be much worse.

The number of migrant deaths along the U.S.-Mexico border may have been anywhere from 25% to 300% higher than official totals from 2012-2016, the USA Today investigation found.

Nonprofit humanitarian organizations like the South Texas Human Rights Center and Humane Borders provide information on search and rescue operations for missing migrants and use data to map deceased migrants.

But these groups’ staffing and funding are not sufficient to comprehensively track migrant deaths and cannot replace the work of a government agency responsible for tracking this ongoing problem.

[Understand what’s going on in Washington. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Courtney Riggle-van Schagen, George Washington University and Elizabeth Vaquera, George Washington University.

Read more:

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

    President Biden is imposing sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent, the White House said on Monday.The big picture: The U.S. and EU denounced Putin's move, calling it a violation of international law. The State Department was evacuating American personnel from Ukraine Monday, with many officials concerned that Putin's actions could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.Stay on top o

  • Western sanctions roll in as Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine

    Western countries are announcing sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of two separatist "republics" in eastern Ukraine and send in Russian troops on a "peacekeeping" mission.The latest: The U.K. is imposing sanctions on five Russian banks — Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets

  • Putin denies planning to revive the Russian empire after declaring that Ukraine is not a real country and sending troops there

    Russia sent troops into Ukrainian regions it declared independent, and Putin said: "Ukraine has never had its own authentic statehood."

  • UK to immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia - PM Johnson says

    Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions," Johnson told reporters. The sanctions, he said, would be "targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself - targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can."

  • Zelensky urges Ukrainians not to panic

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging citizens not to panic after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two regions in his nation controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. "We are committed to the peaceful and diplomatic path, we will follow it and only it," Zelensky said in a speech on Monday night. "But we are on our own land, we are not afraid of anything and anybody, we owe nothing to no one, and we will give...

  • Germany moves to halt Russia gas pipeline over Ukraine crisis

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday moved to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and decision to deploy troops to the areas. "In light of the most recent developments, we must reassess the situation, in particular, regarding Nord Stream 2," Scholz said, according to CNBC. Scholz reportedly stated that his nation...

  • Rights group: Canada blocking return of citizens from Syria

    Canadian authorities are preventing a Canadian woman and a child detained in a camp in Syria from returning home to get life-saving medical treatment, contradicting policies that allow such repatriations, a prominent rights group said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch identified the two “gravely ill” Canadians as Kimberly Polman, 49, and a child under age 12. It withheld further details about the child, who is not related to Polman, including the name and medical condition, to protect their privacy.

  • Russia approves legislation allowing troop deployment in Ukraine's rebel regions

    Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved legislation approving troop deployment in Ukraine's rebel regions. The legislation, which moved through the lower house, would allow friendship treaties between Russia and two Ukraine separatist regions backed by Moscow, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, Reuters reported.If Russian President Vladimir Putin signs off on the legislation, it could be a catalyst to Russia...

  • First Mover Americas: Declining 'Buy The Dip' Mentions Signal Fading Hopium in Bitcoin Market

    Bitcoin was trading flat to negative even as the European stocks and the S&P 500 futures got a slight tailwind.

  • Biden agrees to Ukraine summit with Putin

    The U.S. and Russia have tentatively agreed to a meeting over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe" to his American and Russian counterparts, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.The White House responded in a statement that Biden would accept the meeting “in principle,” but only if an invasion doesn’t happen.In that statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war."Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian President responded to requests for comment.Macron’s proposal comes after a week of high tension sparked by Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.U.S.-based satellite imagery shows multiple deployments of Russian units in forests, farms and industrial areas less than 10 miles from the border.Western countries say it’s a prelude to an imminent invasion, which Moscow denies.Details about the proposed summit are unclear, but Macron and the White House said it would be worked out by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during their meeting at the end of this month.It’s also uncertain what role Ukraine would play in the summit, if any.

  • Republican Party's Weird Salute To GOP Presidents Quickly Flies Off The Rails

    Critics on both sides of the aisle slammed the Republican National Committee's Presidents Day post.

  • Kremlin admits that a dramatic Security Council meeting on Ukraine was recorded in advance, after people realized a minister's watch showed the wrong time

    Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that recording meetings in advance is not unusual.

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'

    He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.

  • Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

    Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson Defends Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘That Is Not Treason’

    Fox News reached out to the Russian dictator a second time for an interview, but also reached out to Ukrainian President Zelensky

  • Lynn Smith: Red state socialism

    I’d argue that what Americans are now witnessing is not an economic crisis with social consequences, but rather a social crisis with potential economic consequences.

  • Canadian Official Schools Truckers On How Their Protests Aren't About Freedom

    “A blockade is not freedom; it blocks the liberty of all,” tweeted Bob Rae, Canada’s representative to the United Nations.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • On Vladimir Putin: There's some things in this world you just can't explain

    In his Tuesday column, Tim Rowland looks at Russian President Vladimir Putin's eyes on Ukraine, and how his crazy actually would fit in America.