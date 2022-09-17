Now Texas Guv Has Dumped Baby Migrant on Kamala’s Doorstep

MARAT SADANA

A new busload of 50 migrants, including a 1-month old child, were dropped in front of the Naval Observatory on Saturday, which is the Washington D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News first reported.

The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants that have been transported to the vice president’s home.

It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. Separately, six more buses carrying illegal immigrants from Texas reportedly arrived at New York’s Port Authority on Saturday, Fox News reported.

NBC shared video of the migrants arriving off the bus from Texas Saturday.

Minutes ago, a bus of migrants sent from Texas arrived outside the Naval Observatory in Washington DC. We’re told they’re from Venezuela and Nicaragua. Men, women, children - even newborns. This is the second bus to arrive outside of the VP’s residence this week. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/P7dHGQ3CMJ — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) September 17, 2022

Aid workers quickly took the migrants away to a local shelter. Two buses first arrived at the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live.

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, outside the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, on Thursday. STEFANI REYNOLDS

Harris accused Republican governors of a “dereliction of duty” in a Vice News interview.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also played a part in deporting refugees from his state.

Both conservative governors have cited border security as the reason behind their massive plan.

Social services immediately provided aid to the migrants who arrived in front of Harris’ home on Saturday, but organizations say the constant shipment of immigrants puts a strain on resources.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment Saturday.

