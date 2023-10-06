More million-dollar price tags: Homes sell for over $1M in Durham, Hillsborough

Between a long-running housing shortage and an influx of migration, a million-dollar house-hunting budget doesn’t go as far as it used to in today’s housing market, say experts.

While home sales are slowing across the Triangle, prices remain high. Homes selling for well above $1 million may not be the norm, but they’re far less rare.

Case in point: A house in the 2800 block of Chelsea Circle in Durham sold for $2,160,000, or $395 per square foot, on Sept. 19. The 5,464-square-foot property, built in 1964, sits on a 1.1-acre lot. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an attached garage and two parking spaces.

In Hillsborough, a single-family house in the 300 block of New Isley Trail sold for $1,190,000 on Sept. 14. The exterior features a gable roof design constructed with shingles (not wood). Inside, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Here’s a quick look at some of the other transactions our artificial intelligence-powered real estate tool found this week.

On the Market

