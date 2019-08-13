Is There More To MMP Industries Limited (NSE:MMP) Than Its 15% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate MMP Industries Limited (NSE:MMP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MMP Industries:

0.15 = ₹283m ÷ (₹2.3b - ₹424m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, MMP Industries has an ROCE of 15%.

Is MMP Industries's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see MMP Industries's ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. Aside from the industry comparison, MMP Industries's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

MMP Industries's current ROCE of 15% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 37% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how MMP Industries's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:MMP Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like MMP Industries are cyclical businesses. You can check if MMP Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do MMP Industries's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

MMP Industries has total liabilities of ₹424m and total assets of ₹2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 19% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.