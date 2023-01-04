More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$11m worth of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares last year

Despite the fact that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) stock rose 3.5% last week, insiders who sold US$11m worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$137, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Digital Realty Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Ruberg, sold US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$140 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$103. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Digital Realty Trust than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Digital Realty Trust Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Digital Realty Trust. In total, Independent Director Jean F. H. Mandeville sold US$111k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Digital Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Digital Realty Trust insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Digital Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Digital Realty Trust shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Digital Realty Trust makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Digital Realty Trust (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

