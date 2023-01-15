More for Your Money: The Most (and Least) Reliable Cars of 2023 Ranked

JAMES HALFACRE / Toyota

Buying a new car can be a stressful, not to mention pricey. There is never a good time to shell out an absurd amount of cash to buy a new car, but when you must, it is worth your while to have the best research at your disposal.

With excessive costs of cars and gas nearly driving consumers out of the auto market completely, getting the best deal you can on a vehicle is an optimistic and ambitious goal. But buying a car you can rely on to run, and run a long time hassle-free, is absolutely necessary.

When it comes to product reviews, Consumer Reports is the gold standard. Gathering data from 300,000 vehicles from 2000-2023, CR’s team of engineers, journalists, researchers and scientists has issued its annual car reliability survey, and it’s among the most comprehensive available.

To arrive at its list of the most and least reliable automotive models, Consumer Reports used at least two model years of data to calculate a predicted reliability score on a scale from 1 to 100. Seventeen trouble areas, including minor inconveniences (like squeaky breaks and broken interior trim) and major concerns (like four-wheel-drive system repairs and off-warranty transmission issues) were studied in depth.

All of Consumer Reports’ findings from its latest car reliability survey can be found on the CR site, broken down into several reliability lists and individual car model pages. Below we have plucked out Consumer Reports’ top ten most reliable models, top ten least reliable cars and overall it list of the most reliable automotive brands:

10 Most Reliable Cars

The popularity of hybrid cars isn’t down to gas pump appeal alone. Saving money filling up should always be celebrated, but it seems hybrids and plug-ins are growing in reliability, as well.

As USA Today noted, in general, hybrid cars and midsize and large sedan models from 2000 to 2022 (and a few early 2023 models), are the most reliable vehicles based on Consumer Report’s survey. Based on the study, hybrid SUVs and plug-ins are the third most reliable category with a score of 65:

2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid (Reliability Score: 93) 2023 Lexus GX (Reliability Score: 91) 2023 Mini Cooper (Reliability Score: 89) 2022 Toyota Prius (Reliability Score: 89) 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata (Reliability Score: 85) 2023 Lincoln Corsair (Reliability Score: 82) 2023 Toyota Corolla (Reliability Score: 81) 2023 Subaru Crosstrek (Reliability Score: 80) 2023 BMW 3 Series (Reliability Score: 80) 2022 Toyota Prius Prime (Reliability Score: 77)

10 Least Reliable Cars

While hybrid automobiles rank high in reliability scoring, the same can’t be said for their purely electric counterparts, which earned a predicted reliability score of 36. According to the CR survey, electric vehicles and full-size pickups had the lowest average reliability scores. Full-size pickup trucks are the least reliable vehicle category, receiving an average score of 30.

The following 10 models were found to have the greatest risk of problems, according to Consumer Reports:

2023 Jeep Wrangler (Reliability Score: 24) 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE (Reliability Score: 23) 2022 Jeep Gladiator (Reliability Score: 21) 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500/GMC Sierra 1500 (Reliability Score: 19) 2022 Chevrolet Bolt (Reliability Score: 17) 2022 Ford Explorer (Reliability Score: 16) 2022 Nissan Sentra (Reliability Score: 9) 2022 Lincoln Aviator (Reliability Score: 8) 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric (Reliability Score: 5) 2022 Ford F-150 Hybrid (Reliability Score: 4)

Which Automotive Brands Are the Most Reliable?

While Toyota tops the list of the most reliable brand, having all of its models — except two — with above or well above average reliability scores, Lexus is the only automotive brand that had all of its models rated above average or better in reliability this year (Toyota has more models influencing its overall brand score).

Here is the list of the most reliable automotive brands or companies (CR didn’t rank Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodger, Fiat, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mini, Mitsubishi, Polestar, Porsche and Rivian due to a lack of sufficient data or the manufacturer not having enough models to test):

Toyota Lexus BMW Mazda Honda Audi Subaru Acura Kia Lincoln Buick Genesis Hyundai Volvo Nissan Ram Cadillac Ford Tesla Chevrolet GMC Volkswagen Jeep Mercedes-Benz

Japanese or Korean companies make up seven of the top 10 most reliable brands. Lincoln is the most reliable American automotive brand. Ford’s luxury division sits 10th in reliability, moving up 14 places from last year’s survey, mainly due to improvements to its Corsair and Nautilus models (and in spite of the low reliability score its Aviator SUV received), according to CR. This is the first time that Mercedes-Benz has finished last in the annual brand reliability survey.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: More for Your Money: The Most (and Least) Reliable Cars of 2023 Ranked