Need more money to promote a Columbia Juneteenth event? Grant meeting planned Tuesday

Organizations seeking supplemental grant funding for Juneteenth celebrations will have their first opportunity to learn about them early next week from the City of Columbia.

Convention and Visitors Bureau staff plan to hold the stakeholder meeting 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Activities and Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 West Ash St. Groups or organizations planning events, exhibits or educational programs could receive the supplemental grants to boost what they already have raised.

The stakeholder meeting will include a presentation about the local application process for funds, including the evaluation criteria, reporting requirements, and a timeline for the process.

A parade attendee watches Columbia's Juneteenth parade celebrate down Broadway Boulevard with her mother on June 17, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The city received $38,280 in grant funding from the Missouri Division of Tourism in support of Juneteenth celebrations across the state. An evaluation committee will determine awards from this $38K pot. Ward 3 council member Roy Lovelady is the committee's council liaison.

The city will accept applications through the end of February. The committee will meet in early March with awards by mid-March. Applications will be available in physical and online formats.

Part of the reason for this grant process also is so the city can identify and promote all Juneteenth events in a multitude of ways, CVB Director Amy Schneider said.

This is the first time the city has received such a grant. If the state makes the Junteenth tourism grant a regular funding source, the city would have to explore folding the subgrant selection process into the CVB advisory board, Schneider said.

Groups holding Juneteenth events must already have a funding source for the event. The city grants are just a supplement to what they already are using, said D'Andre Thompson, city DEI officer.

