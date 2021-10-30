More than a month later, the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to spew lava
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, Spain continues to advance more than a month since the initial eruption.
The storm is due to a significant solar flare and coronal mass ejection from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Homebuilding giant Lennar is teaming up with Icon, an Austin-based 3D printing construction company, to create the sprawling neighborhood.
Breaching the levee allowed tens of thousands of gallons of bay water to rush in. One of the goals is to restore rare wildlife to the Pacheco Marsh, which had been dormant for a century.
Why did the salmon cross the road?
The footage also shows ash and smoke continuing to stream from the volcano more than six weeks after it first erupted on September 19.The eruption shows no signs of abating and has so far destroyed some 2,000 buildings and forced thousands to leave their homes.
AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno breaks down the weather patterns that could lead the northeastern U.S. to receive the first accumulating snowfall of the season in early November.
Another earthquake has been recorded in the small community of Jenkinsville, a tiny crossroads near the VC Summer nuclear plant north of Columbia
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say they have more evidence that Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico was more than just an ancient gathering spot for Indigenous ceremonies and rituals. The researchers analyzed pollen content and the chemical composition of soils to help document environmental impacts of the early residents who called the area home, which is now a national park and UNESCO World Heritage site. The researchers reported a gradual degradation of the surrounding woodlands beginning around 600 B.C., much earlier than previously thought.
These affordable little lanterns are what your emergency kit needs.
In some places, high water levels could rival Hurricanes Isabel and Superstorm Sandy.
Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma continued to advance through the Spanish island on Friday, October 29.More than a month has passed since its initial eruption, and the volcano has destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, according to official estimates.This video filmed by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) on Friday shows lava advancing on La Palma.The volcano first erupted on September 19. A new south lava flow was reactivated and was running parallel to another flow on Camino Aniceto as of Thursday, Involcan said.As of Wednesday, lava flows had destroyed 2,183 buildings, the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said. Credit: Involcan via Storyful
The potential for storms along a cold front could mean the first snow of the season in the Northeast.
Carson residents say they’re unwell as canal’s decomposing vegetation sends off plumes of hydrogen sulfide gas A woman holds her nose over her face mask as Carson residents gather during a press conference regarding the smell on 22 October. Photograph: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Lakesia Livingstone was driving back to her home in Carson, California, in early October after watching her son play football when she was hit with an overpowering stench. “It was like a rotten egg s
Thirty years ago, a trio of atmospheric factors came together to form a storm so uniquely dangerous and powerful that its mesmerizing development could only be described in one way: perfect. That's how Bob Case, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston, categorized the storm at the time. Case's use of the term perfect would go on to serve as inspiration for author Sebastian Junger, who wrote a critically acclaimed 1997 novel about the storm, detailing the tragic fate of the An
Schwarzenegger pointed to the economy of California, where he was governor, to argue that high environmental standards and growth are not at odds.
A half-mile long trash-trapping system named "Jenny" hauled in more than 63,000 pounds of waste from the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
The National Weather Service said the Washington-Baltimore region may see the greatest tidal flooding since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
Scientists expect more solar storms and eruptions in the coming years, as the sun ramps up to peak activity in 2025.
Tennessee is turning to Vanderbilt University to boost the state's shrinking stock of white oak trees.Workers with the university and the state Division of Forestry recently rolled out large nets to harvest the trees' precious acorns.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The dwindling population of white oaks is a national problem. In Tennessee, officials are confronting a scarce supply of locally grown acorns, which a
Residents of the Plains and Midwest may be grabbing their coats and hats this week as a dramatic cooldown chills the region. This will arrive after higher-than-average temperatures warmed the region for weeks at the beginning of autumn. "After a considerably warm start to the fall season, a cold front drawing air from northern Canada will finally dip into the northern U.S. this week," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde. This cold front will envelop major cities around the Great Lak