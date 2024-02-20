More and more Americans are feeling less satisfied. Higher education offers a solution

A recent Gallup poll revealed near-record lows in Americans' satisfaction with their personal lives (just 47% report feeling satisfied). In a world gripped by pandemics, political turmoil and widespread dissatisfaction, the search for hope becomes paramount. The question arises: Where can hope be found?

The answer may lie within the institution of higher education.

Institutions that articulate their mission and purposes clearly — then put those commitments into action — and who prioritize character development and whole-person formation are poised to address the countless challenges our communities are facing, including the growing dissatisfaction seen in the lives of so many Americans.

These institutions have the power to inspire hope, and they are well-positioned to lead the way in shaping a better tomorrow in the following distinctive ways.

Foster a culture of innovation

When they foster a culture of innovation, universities committed to this work drive advancements in countless areas like healthcare, technology, sustainability and social welfare.

Units within these institutions develop treatments and technologies to improve healthcare outcomes and enhance overall well-being for communities all over the world.

When interdisciplinary collaboration informs data-based approaches to addressing poverty, inequality and other determinants of health and well-being, higher education institutions can encourage scientific and technological progress and create tangible benefits that improve the quality of life for people across communities.

For example, Project WELL, led by the Belmont Data Collaborative, brings together experts from various fields and uses data analysis to understand how social factors affect mental health in young Nashvillians. By doing so, we can improve mental health services specifically for this population, offering a blueprint for addressing similar challenges in other communities nationwide.

Engage in communities

By encouraging active participation among their communities, universities can instill a sense of responsibility and agency. This involvement can take various forms, from partnering with local nonprofits to creating service-learning based projects.

Through civic engagement, universities can help cultivate servant leadership, unleash the power of collective action and effect positive change within their spheres of influence.

Also, these universities can foster civil discourse and provide a platform for young people to learn dialogue across differences and divides. This is especially crucial in a world that is increasingly divisive and polarized, offering the chance to forge a new way forward rooted in understanding, empathy and cooperation.

Build a sense of belonging

These institutions can and must cultivate inclusive environments where every person feels valued and supported. This involves promoting diversity, equity and inclusion across campus and implementing policies and programs that celebrate different identities and perspectives, on-campus and beyond.

When people feel a sense of belonging, they are more likely to thrive mentally, emotionally and socially, laying the foundation for a more hopeful future.

We can promote equity by being good community partners and engaging with and addressing surrounding communities' needs. This may look like partnering with area school districts to provide resources and mentors for youth, offering outreach programs that provide access to workforce development opportunities and collaborating with local businesses and organizations to address pressing social and economic challenges.

Enable lifelong learning anywhere

By providing access to programs of learning throughout life, professional development resources and enrichment through online platforms, universities extend their impact beyond traditional boundaries.

This democratization of education empowers people of all ages and backgrounds to pursue knowledge, develop skills and realize their full potential. In doing so, higher education institutions play a vital role in fostering lifelong learning and enabling people to thrive in an ever-changing world.

In an era marked by challenges and uncertainties, higher education emerges as a vital source of hope and renewal for Americans seeking satisfaction and meaning in their lives.

Through fostering innovation, encouraging civic engagement, promoting inclusivity and facilitating lifelong learning, these institutions have a unique role in educating minds, healing spirits and reweaving the social fabric of our communities.

By committing to these values, institutions can indeed offer more than just academic excellence; they can offer a pathway to a more hopeful, unified and satisfied society. As we look towards the future, it becomes increasingly clear that the power of education extends far beyond the classroom — it lies at the very heart of our collective quest for a brighter, more hopeful tomorrow.

Greg Jones is Belmont University president.

