More and more Chinese medics are dying from the coronavirus. Public-health experts say this could delay the country's fight against the outbreak.

A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on January 30, 2020.

Reuters

The director of a major hospital in Wuhan, China, died on Tuesday morning of the coronavirus that originated in the city, health authorities announced.

Liu Zhiming's death is part of the growing number of infections among Chinese healthcare workers, who have been working in dire conditions to fight the outbreak.

A total of seven nurses and doctors have now died, and over 1,700 have been infected by the virus

Public-health experts told Business Insider they are not surprised by the increase in the number of infected workers, and blamed the government's slow initial reaction and a lack of medical supplies.

Therese Hesketh, an expert on Chinese public health at University College London, says there is a high chance more workers will become infected in the coming weeks.

This could slow down the country's fight against the virus, she said.

One of Wuhan's most senior doctors died Tuesday after contracting the deadly novel coronavirus, adding to the number of healthcare workers who have fallen victim to the disease, and raising questions on China's ability to contain the outbreak.

Liu Zhiming, director of Wuhan's Wuchang Hospital, died at 10:54 a.m. local time after an "all-out rescue effort" failed to save him, according to an official statement by the Wuhan municipal health commission. He was 51.

The hospital is one of the main healthcare facilities in Wuhan treating patients with the virus, which is believed to have originated in a wet market in the city last December.

The virus, otherwise known as COVID-19, has since spread to 26 other countries, infecting more than 71,000 people around the world and killing at least 1,873. Most of the deaths have taken place in China.

Medical staff in China have been feeling the toll of treating patients with coronavirus, with reports that over 1,700 have so far been infected. Including Liu, a total of seven healthcare workers who have contracted the disease have now died.

Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, which city authorities built in days to tend to coronavirus patients. More

Getty

Experts say growing infections aren't a surprise

Public-health experts say the increase in the number of infections among medical workers is no surprise, and warned that this could hamper China's efforts to contain the outbreak.

"When you've got a massive epidemic like this, its very difficult to control it. Especially when health workers are having to care for people with a very contagious virus on a daily basis," Therese Hesketh, an expert on Chinese public health at University College London, told Business Insider.

"Because we still don't really know enough about the exact mechanisms of transmission, there may also be ways that it's being transmitted that we still don't know about," added Hesketh.

The lack of proper medical equipment, facilities, and protective gear for medical staff could also be a reason for the rise in infections among the medical personnel.

Professor David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization's infectious diseases unit during the 2003 SARS outbreak, told Business Insider: "There have been many health workers infected and presumably, some of them are not using some of the proper infection, prevention and control measures."

"Especially at the start of an infection, when the outbreak is beginning, people might not recognize how contagious this disease can be, and the necessary measures might not be taken fast enough," he added.

A doctor being disinfected by his colleague at a quarantine zone in Wuhan on January 3 2020. More

STR/AFP via Getty Images

This could hamper the country's fight against coronavirus

More than 1,700 healthcare workers in Wuhan have contracted the coronavirus since its outbreak two months ago, Business Insider's Holly Secon reported. Research published earlier this month by the Journal of the American Medical Association noted that almost a third of all coronavirus patients were healthcare workers.

The number of infected doctors and nurses could continue to rise in the coming weeks, Hesketh warned.

"There will absolutely be a rise in infected medical workers," she said. "How many of them end up being seriously ill and dying is another question."