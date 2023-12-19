More multi-family housing in the works

Dec. 18—GREENSBURG — The Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Board met at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

It was reported that housing prices have increased approximately 25% over 2023, while inventory has decreased roughly 23%.

"We do see some possible lowering of interest rates," EDC director Bryan Robbins said, "which should boost the marketing." But, he noted, that might be balanced out with the low housing inventory.

Housing developers, both single and multi-family developers, have been interested in the community.

"We have [the] potential for as many as 200 more market-rate apartments being planned," Robbins said, with some apartments "already underway."

Decatur County was also approached as a READI region by a developer seeking to build workforce and multifamily housing and EDC has continued talking with that developer.

"It's nice to know that we are a spot that is staying on the radar for more development," Robbins said.

Preparation ahead of an Indiana Economic Development Corporation visit January 16 was discussed. The IEDC will be visiting the Accelerate Rural Indiana READI region, examining projects from the first round of READI grants and discussing projects to be submitted during READI 2.0.

An opportunity expo has been scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024. EDC held an opportunity expo in 2023 that Robbins described as "very, very successful," and they're hoping to replicate that success in February.

"This is a great opportunity for businesses throughout the county and even regionally to come and get in front of students ... who are going to be entering the workforce soon and want to get an idea of what opportunities are out there in our county and our region," Robbins said.

Businesses interested in participating in the expo can contact the EDC at: 812-222-2520.

