'More must be done' on security in days ahead, top U.S. lawmakers say

House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials haved also reportedly discussed removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol.Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump then asserted out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump circled back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."