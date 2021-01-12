'More must be done' on security in days ahead, top U.S. lawmakers say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Following a Tuesday briefing by the FBI on last week's deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol, six top lawmakers on the U.S. House of Representatives committees on homeland security, justice, oversight, intelligence and the armed services said in statement that they are worried about safety in the near future.

"Based on today’s briefing, we have grave concerns about ongoing and violent threats to our democracy. It is clear that more must be done to preempt, penetrate, and prevent deadly and seditious assaults by domestic violent extremists in the days ahead," wrote the lawmakers, including Judiciary Chair Jerrod Nadler and Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, slightly more than one week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

  • Arrest of Proud Boys’ Miami-based leader was linked to Capitol insurrection, feds say

    The FBI on Tuesday said Washington, D.C., police arrested the Miami-based leader of the far-right Proud Boys days before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol because they had developed information showing he was among those planning to incite violence as Congress voted to certify the presidential election.

  • Chicago man arrested for allegedly threatening violence at Biden's inauguration

    A Chicago man has been arrested after allegedly threatening violence at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday that 45-year-old Louis Capriotti was arrested and is facing a federal charge of "transmitting a threat in interstate commerce."Capriotti, officials said, allegedly left a voicemail for a U.S. House member on Dec. 29 saying that those who "think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that [expletive] White House" on Jan. 20 are "sadly [expletive] mistaken" and threatening, "We will surround the [expletive] White House and we will kill any [expletive] Democrat that steps on the [expletive] lawn.""Our office takes the security of our public servants very seriously," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said. "Individuals who cross the line of free speech by making unlawful threats will be held accountable."The news comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building, which occurred as lawmakers met to certify Biden's win. The riot, The Wall Street Journal reports, has prompted officials to step up security for Biden's inauguration, and a House Democratic aide told the Journal there are plans for the "largest perimeter ever established around the Capitol" to be erected. The arrest also comes as CBS News' Ben Tracy reports Capitol Police briefed lawmakers "on a plot by militia members to surround the White House to protect President Trump, kill Democrats at the Capitol, and surround the Supreme Court." More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • Trump crows 25th amendment is 'zero risk to me' while celebrating border wall construction

    House Democrats have once again moved to impeach President Trump after his followers attacked the Capitol building last week, while officials haved also reportedly discussed removing him via the 25th Amendment. But Trump on Tuesday argued he's not worried about the possibility of an early dismissal — even though it was on his mind enough for him to bring it up at a completely unrelated event.While celebrating the completion of 400 miles of new wall along the southern border (most of which was replacement for already-built structures), Trump gave a rare acknowledgement that he'll be leaving the White House next week. He told the crowd that "we can't let the next administration even think about taking [the border wall] down," before pivoting to last week's siege on the Capitol.Trump claimed "free speech is under assault like never before," seemingly referencing the fact that he was removed from Twitter and many other social media platforms after continuing to spread false claims about the election. "The 25th amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration," Trump then asserted out of nowhere, adding an ominous warning for the next White House to "be careful what you wish for." And then, with a reminder that his administration "believe[s] in the rule of law," Trump circled back to wall talk.> "We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down," Trump says about his border wall. Also makes rare direct acknowledgement of Biden's win, saying 25th Amendment "is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration" pic.twitter.com/1DootBW2JQ> > — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2021Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since the riot Tuesday morning, denying any responsibility for the incident and claiming his speech before the siege was "totally appropriate."More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Israel’s media campaign to woo the Mideast

    The fun care-free image Israel is hoping to project to the Arab world. Armed with social media Lorena Khateeb is from an Arabic language social media unit inside the Israeli foreign ministry. Her team’s mission: using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. "As you can see we are in Mahane Yehuda market. We travel to many places in Israel to show the real, simple life of the Israeli citizen and the coexistence between Arabs and Jews. This way we work as Israel's ambassadors in the virtual world and this is how we build bridges between cultures and nations, away from all the politics." The small team is spearheading a campaign via platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as part of a multi-pronged diplomatic effort to win over popular acceptance in the Middle East. But overturning decades of hostility is no easy feat. Despite Israel having recently secured landmark Washington-brokered deals with the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. An October report by the Israeli government found that during August and September more than 90% of Arabic social media commentary regarding the "normalization" deals was negative. Israeli officials recognize the challenges. The region has widespread support for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation or as refugees across the Middle East. Lecturer and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib’s take on those attempts. "Until now, not enough time has passed, and there aren't any studies that indicate a deep change in the public opinion in these Arab countries. I think that in the long run it (the change in public opinion) will not happen because of the reasons I mentioned; which are related to the selfish nature of Israel and the aggressive nature of Israel and how it violates human rights and international laws, and other laws which Arab residents in these countries respect." That foreign ministry's ten-member Arabic-language team includes both Jews and Arabs. Lorena went to Dubai recently and of course posted lots of pics on social media - saying she felt at home. Her team hope to convince the millions of Arabic speakers across the region that they’ll feel the same in Israel.

  • Millions will get their stimulus check through prepaid debit card. Here’s what to know

    Don’t throw out your stimulus check by mistake.

  • Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

    The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • McConnell reportedly believes Trump committed impeachable offenses

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has told associates he believes President Trump's actions related to last week's deadly riot at the United States Capitol are impeachable, The New York Times reports. And while he was ready to shoot down the House's first Trump impeachment last year, this time around he's reportedly happy the Democrats are moving forward.The Times' report doesn't clear up the question of whether McConnell would actually vote to convict Trump, whom he reportedly does not intend on speaking with again, but it does suggest he views a second impeachment trial — regardless of the outcome — as a way to weaken the outgoing president and "purge" him from the Republican Party. In addition to his anger about the riot, McConnell also blames Trump for costing the GOP its Senate majority for at least the next two years after the Democrats picked up both Georgia seats last week, per the Times.McConnell has indicated he won't bring the Senate back from recess until Jan. 19, which means an impeachment trial would almost certainly stretch into President-elect Joe Biden's term, but the revelations from the Times hint he's open to that possibility. Biden reportedly called McConnell on Monday and asked if the upper chamber would be able to juggle holding a trial and confirming his Cabinet nominees, officials briefed on the matter told the Times. McConnell reportedly said that was a question for the Senate parliamentarian, but added that he would get Biden an answer as quickly as possible. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Guardians of Congo's gorillas unbowed as ambushed colleague is buried

    A line of Congolese park rangers raised their guns in salute on Monday as the coffin bearing their colleague Burhani Abdou Surumwe, a 30-year-old father of four, was buried in the black volcanic soil of a Muslim cemetery outside Goma. Abdou was one of six rangers killed on Sunday in an ambush in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Virunga National Park, a sanctuary for endangered mountain gorillas that is also home to dozens of armed groups. In April, a dozen of their number from the Congo Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) were killed by suspected Hutu militiamen.

  • Jayme Closs, Wisconsin teen who escaped captor in 2019, is 'doing good,' aunt says

    "Jayme is doing good. She is enjoying dance, school activities and many other things," her aunt and legal guardian said.

  • FBI report contradicts official's declaration that agency did not have prior intelligence Capitol riot would turn violent

    Last Friday, Steven D'Antuono, the head of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the bureau had "no indication" the deadly riot at the United States Capitol could turn violent. After working "diligently with our partners," he said, the agency determined there was nothing planned "other than First Amendment-protected activity." But an internal FBI document reviewed by The Washington Post suggests otherwise.A day before a large group of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, an FBI office in Norfolk, Virginia, issued an explicit internal warning after receiving information about "calls for violence" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. The threat was in an online thread, which urged readers to "be ready to fight," adding that "Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their [Black Lives Matter] and [Antifa] slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our president or we die."An FBI official familiar with the document told the Post on condition of anonymity that officials at the FBI's Washington bureau were indeed briefed on the matter, which another anonymous law enforcement official said suggests the agency's shortcomings were not related to intelligence gathering, but rather the response to the information at hand.The document did clarify the intelligence was not "finally evaluated," which is why only law enforcement agencies were granted access to its contents, as well as why no action could be taken on "this raw reporting without prior coordination with the FBI." Even still, the findings appear to throw a wrench in the notion that the FBI was caught completely off guard by how events unfolded. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Former North Miami Beach cop went live on Facebook from inside the Capitol during riot

    A former North Miami Beach police officer was among those who breached the United States Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results, according to a video posted on the former officer’s Facebook account.

  • California prison break: Six inmates on run after improvised rope escape

    The "armed and dangerous" men used an improvised rope made of braided sheets to escape.

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign