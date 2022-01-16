🌱 More MYR Flights Canceled + Puppies Rescued From NMB Fire

Happy Monday, people of Myrtle Beach! Today is January 17, 2022, and it's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Here's what's happening around town today.

First, today's weather:

Winds subsiding and cooler. High: 48 Low: 31.

Lapiere and Josie Senior Insurance Consultants, trusted local agents in Myrtle Beach, can help you out during the current Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period. During this period, which ends March 31, you can switch Medicare Advantage plans or return to Original Medicare.

Here are the top three stories in Myrtle Beach today:

Some Monday morning flights operating through Myrtle Beach International Airport have been canceled due to the storm that blew through the Carolinas on Sunday. As of the time of this posting, three flights for Monday have been canceled: Delta Airlines flight number 1216 from Atlanta to MYR, Delta flight 2304 from Atlanta to MYR, and American Airlines flight 5383 from MYR to Charlotte. Check with individual airlines to track additional cancelations. (WBTW) North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue saved three puppies from a fire on 28th Avenue South in the city early Saturday morning. A fourth puppy died. The fire was in an outdoor kennel not attached to a dwelling. The three pups that survived were brought to The Animal Hospital of North Myrtle Beach. Two were released, and the third was brought to an emergency veterinarian in Surfside. The department was assisted by Horry County Fire Rescue. The crews carry special oxygen masks to treat animals for smoke inhalation. (WMBF) The 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade kicked off Carolina African American Heritage Foundation's Freedom Week in Myrtle Beach and commemorated Dr. King's 93rd birthday on Saturday. The event was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19. Local businesses participated in the parade. There are several events honoring Dr. King this week during Grand Strand Freedom Week. (wpde.com) (WBTW)

Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender.

Today in Myrtle Beach:

Winter Bump Volleyball Tournament @ Myrtle Beach Sports Center (7:00 AM)

Pancakes & Penguins - Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach (8:00 AM)

Charles Freeman @ Wicked Tuna Murrells Inlet (4:00 PM)

Jukebox Bingo @ Taco Mundo (5:00 PM)

Chris Cary @ Snooky's Oceanfront (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

There was quite the turnout this past Saturday for the Polar Plunge to benefit Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue ! Even some dogs got in on the action ! Brrrr! (Facebook)

Discover South Carolina: Martin Luther King, Jr. visited the Penn Center 5 times and a part of the "I Have A Dream" speech was written here during one of his stays.Have you ever visited this beautiful location? 📸📍 St. Helena Island (Instagram)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Avalon at Carolina Forest: The Scipio Lane Recycling Center is temporarily closed due to a structure fire. Until further notice, residents in that area are asked to utilize the Socastee and/or McDowell Shortcut recycling centers for waste disposal needs. (Nextdoor)

Some land, a few condos, a raised beach house , and a classic beach cottage . Here's the mixed bag of five properties listed for sale in the Myrtle Beach area. (Myrtle Beach Patch)

Roney Atkins and LoCash have joined the lineup for Carolina Country Music Fest as the hits just keep on comin'! The festival will occur in Myrtle Beach June 9 - 12, 2022. (WMBF)

