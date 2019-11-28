Is There More To Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (STO:NWG) Than Its 11% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (STO:NWG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nordic Waterproofing Holding:

0.11 = kr227m ÷ (kr2.8b - kr616m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Nordic Waterproofing Holding has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Nordic Waterproofing Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Nordic Waterproofing Holding's ROCE is fairly close to the Building industry average of 13%. Separate from Nordic Waterproofing Holding's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how Nordic Waterproofing Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:NWG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 28th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Nordic Waterproofing Holding.

Do Nordic Waterproofing Holding's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Nordic Waterproofing Holding has total assets of kr2.8b and current liabilities of kr616m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Nordic Waterproofing Holding's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Nordic Waterproofing Holding could be worth a closer look. Nordic Waterproofing Holding shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .