More now known about home invasion

Jun. 20—A man the subject of a large manhunt over two days was arrested Thursday and now more is known about the home invasion at a residence that left one man shot and the suspect on the lam.

Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, 40, Woodland Dr., was located in the kitchen of a Manitou Dr. residence in Lake Tansi and taken into custody without incident around noon on Thursday.

Randolph faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property and vandalism, according to Deputy Kobe Cox's arrest report.

On Wednesday shortly before 2:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a residence on Birchwood Dr., just off Stanley St., on a report of a burglary in progress. While en route, deputies were updated to reports of a weapon present and someone possibly being shot.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Brenda Bryan, in her early 70s, tied to a chair, shouting that her car had been stolen and her son shot. Deputies then found Lawrence Bryan, who was suffering wounds to his left shoulder and arm. He was later transported by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center and transferred to The University of Tennessee Medical Center where he is recovering.

Deputies were able to track the suspect, identified as Randolph, to the area of Halstead Dr. off Lantana Rd. where he was able to elude arrest.

This sparked a massive man-hunt spanning two counties that led to the arrest of Randolph on Thursday.

The latest incident came a week after a similar theft and assault at the same residence was reported. That investigation is ongoing.

Bond was set at $1.75 million with an appearance in General Sessions Court pending.

