Is There More To Nynomic AG (ETR:M7U) Than Its 13% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at Nynomic AG (ETR:M7U) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nynomic:

0.13 = €7.3m ÷ (€69m - €13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Nynomic has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Nynomic's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Nynomic's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Electronic industry. Regardless of where Nynomic sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Nynomic's current ROCE of 13% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 27% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Nynomic's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Nynomic's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nynomic has total liabilities of €13m and total assets of €69m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Nynomic's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Nynomic could be worth a closer look. Nynomic shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .