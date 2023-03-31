More officers will be at the Miami Youth Fair after stampede, threat scare caused chaos

Visitors of the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition may notice a heavier police presence after chaos unfolded last week.

Late Friday afternoon, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced it will be increasing safety measures at the Tamiami attraction, 10901 SW 24th St.

Due to recent incidents at the @miamiyouthfair, we have enhanced security measures by implementing additional police officers throughout the fair grounds ️ pic.twitter.com/3RjY9fdKK4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 31, 2023

More officers will be monitoring large crowds by walking the fair grounds as well as keeping an eye out from observation towers, according to the police department.

“We will not tolerate any disorderly or disruptive behavior that endangers others,” police said. “These individuals will be removed from the fair grounds immediately and/or arrested for criminal activity.”

The sudden increase in police vigilance stems from a non-credible threat on March 25 that caused mass panic and a stampede.

Police told the Miami Herald several reports of an “incident” at the Youth Fair were called in that night. Police determined that there was no actual threat of violence, rather, a group of kids running frightened other attendees and led to a domino effect, resulting in minor injuries.

Videos, social media posts and eye witness reports detailed a large stampede and mass exodus of fair goers after rumors spread of a possible shooting.

Alejandro Menendez was at the fair with his wife and four children searching for elephant ears when he saw a crowd running past them saying “gun” and “run,” he told the Herald.

“What was just a few people ... was now everyone running and stampeding for their lives,” he said. “At this point the kids are freaked out so we decide the safest option is to simply leave the fair early. Unfortunately, thousands of people decided to do the same thing.”

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Christopher Sowerby-Thomas said what occurred was an isolated incident and the police department will be working diligently to keep a safe atmosphere this weekend.