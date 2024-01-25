More officials leave Fontbonne and Webster Universities amid enrollment troubles
Top officials at Fontbonne University in Clayton and Webster University resigned.
Top officials at Fontbonne University in Clayton and Webster University resigned.
The S&P 500 is particularly concentrated in a few big names, notably the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks. This concentration may make some investors ill at ease. But that's no reason to be bearish.
The 17-team ACC schedule for 2024 is finally here.
Treat yourself to these standout picks from UGG, Cozy Earth, Stanley and more.
Alinea Invest, a fintech app offering AI-powered wealth management aimed at Gen Z women, has $3.4 million in seed funding ahead of the launch of a virtual AI assistant that will help users with their investing needs. The fundraising comes on the heels of 225,000 downloads of Alinea's app, leading to a revenue run rate of $1.8 million, allowing the New York area startup's six-person team to operate profitably. Founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Alinea was created by co-founders Anam Lakhani and Eve Halimi, as well as CTO Daniel Nissenbaum who met at Barnard College and Columbia University.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
Check out these elusive deals I found on Safavieh, Loloi, NuLoom and more — save up to 80%.
“So much of good TV is really complicated,” an expert told Yahoo Entertainment. “That's why something like 'Reacher' is so appealing."
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
You’ll hear incredible interviews with, and get insider insights from top movers and shakers from Silicon Valley and beyond. Discover emerging trends, and expand your network in a relaxed atmosphere over delicious bites and beverages throughout the evening. Tickets cost $150 — don't wait to reserve yours. Our San Francisco event sold out in a flash, and this one will, too.
No power? No problem — this beast can keep you juiced up for hours.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
Uga X, otherwise known as Que, oversaw two national championships at Georgia and was the most decorated mascot in program history.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
Sahmyook University this week showcased some of the ongoing work the Seoul-based research institute is doing with Samsung on the robot exosuit front. There aren’t a ton of details surrounding EX1 (not to be confused with an old Samsung digital camera by the same name) at the moment, but there are some promising results here. Samsung has mostly played it close to the belt when discussing their robotics ambitions.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, women of reproductive age living in states with abortion trigger laws saw an increase in anxiety and depression, according to a new study.
Aggressive and impaired driving can have dire consequences, and a recent study showed the worrying human toll.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down all the details of Terry Rozier trade, including what to expect from both sides moving forward.