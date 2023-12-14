As more Oklahoma state officials use an encrypted chat app, is public data being deleted?

This photograph taken on 11 January, 2021 in Toulouse, southwestern France, shows the logo of Signal mobile messaging service. - Secure messaging app Signal is on the top downloads on Apple Store and Google Play platforms in several countries after the popular messaging app WhatsApp asked its some two billion users on January 7, 2021 to accept new terms that will allow it to share more information with its parents company Facebook and roll out advertising and e-commerce. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

The staff and management of at least two Oklahoma agencies are using a smartphone app that encrypts — and also deletes — conversations, information and data that could be considered a public record.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety are both using the app Signal, The Oklahoman has confirmed. Earlier this fall, Corrections Department Director Steve Harpe told the Oklahoma City television station Fox 25 that his agency used the app, based on a recommendation by former Attorney General Mike Hunter.

While the app is touted by many for its encryption and privacy protection, it also can hamper efforts to obtain public records when state employees and officials use their personal phones for state business. The app allows conversations, data and records to be quickly deleted.

"I literally don't think it's people trying to hide," Harpe told the television station. "I'm not a very bureaucratic guy. So, we are not avoiding anything.”

Sarah Stewart, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said employees at her agency also use the app.

“Yes, many of us use the Signal app,” Stewart said in an email to The Oklahoman.

The app's use runs counter to an attorney general’s opinion written in 2002 by then-Attorney General Drew Edmondson. That opinion said records and data created on a personal smartphone by a state employee were — in most cases — public records.

“Electronic communications that qualify as 'records' are subject to the Open Records Act and Records Management Act,” Edmondson wrote. “Moreover, to conclude otherwise would allow public officials and employees to circumvent the open records laws simply by using privately owned personal electronic communication devices to conduct public business.”

Edmondson’s opinion also noted the communications were a public record unless some provision of state law makes the information confidential.

That opinion was written in request to a question by Susan McVey, then the head of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. McVey's question asked, “Are e-mails, text messages, and other electronic communications made in connection with the transaction of public business, the expenditure of public funds or the administration of public property, subject to the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Records Management Act when they are created, received, transmitted, or maintained by public officials on privately owned equipment and communication devices?”

Are other state agencies using encryption apps like Signal?

While the state's public safety and corrections officials say they use the software, an impromptu survey of other state agencies showed that many other agencies apparently do not use the app.

Abegail Cave, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said the governor doesn't use Signal. "I can assure you with all certainty that the governor has no idea what signal is," Cave said. However, while Stitt doesn't use the app, Cave said some of the governor's staff do use the app.

In this photo illustration, the messaging service Signal app is seen on a mobile phone.

"Some staff have Signal, but we don’t use it for any official purposes," she said. "I have it on my personal phone."

Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman Matt Skinner said the employees at this agency don't use the app. Additionally, Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony said he, too, did not use the app.

Chase Horn, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, said no, as well. “ODRT does not use Signal to communicate,” Horn said in an email to The Oklahoman.

However, Dan Isett, Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesman, didn't give a direct answer when asked if his agency or state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters used the app.

"Why would we use that?" Isett said.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s spokesman Phil Bacharach said his agency doesn’t use the app. Bachrach said the AGs office discouraged people from using third-party messaging apps when communicating about public business.

"Electronic communications such as emails and text messages that concern public business are records under the Open Records Act,” Bacharach’s statement said. “It does not matter whether an electronic communication is on a personal or public device. If the communication concerns public business and is not exempt from production or able to be kept confidential, then it must be produced on request.”

Connie Romans, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, said her department doesn’t use the app, either. “I did a quick sampling in my work area, and the consensus was we aren’t aware of anyone using it,” Romans said in an email.

She said the use of Signal app would have to be approved by the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services. A spokesman for OMES did not return emails and phone calls to The Oklahoman. An open records request about usage of the Signal app has not yet been filled by the agency.

Should constituents be concerned about transparency?

State transparency advocates said they were concerned by the growing use of the app.

“The use of an app, like Signal, that is designed to not create a record of a communication, certainly raises suspicion that the business of the state is not always conducted in the full view of the public,” said Kurt Gwartney, executive director of Freedom of Information Oklahoma. “The use of a messaging app that exists to keep communications private is not aligned with the spirit of the Oklahoma Open Records Act. The law presumes openness and transparency from public officials while doing their jobs for the people of Oklahoma, regardless of the app or device they use to communicate.”

Gwartney said Oklahoma wasn't alone in wrestling with the use of nonofficial ways of communicating by public officials.

"But we may also be behind in dealing with the issue," he said. "Five years ago, the governor of Kansas issued an executive order requiring the use of state email accounts by his office and banned the use of private accounts for any government business. I don't know of that type of action taking place in Oklahoma, but it would send a message that the public has a right to know what is going on in state government."

