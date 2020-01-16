More Than One Democrat Could Claim Iowa Victory: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Changes in how the Iowa Democratic Party will report results of the Feb. 3 caucuses could allow three different candidates to claim victory — though only one number will count in the all-important race for delegates.

For decades, Democrats have reported Iowa results in terms of state delegate equivalents — an estimate of the number of representatives each candidate will have at a statewide caucus to nominate Iowa’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention. That’s still the number that will be used by the state and state and national parties, and the Associated Press said Thursday it would use that number as well.

But this year, as part of a push toward greater transparency following the contested 2016 caucuses, Iowa will report two other numbers:

First allocation: The total number of caucus goers supporting each candidate in the first round of selection.Final allocation: The total number of caucus goers supporting each candidate after nonviable contenders — those who fail to meet a threshold of at least 15% — are eliminated in each precinct.

Most campaigns have committed to using the state delegate equivalents, but a lower-polling candidate could benefit from touting a strong showing in the first round.

