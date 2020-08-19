More onion recalls (HelloFresh, EveryPlate, Kroger) in this salmonella outbreak update

The Salmonella Newport outbreak connected to onions has reached 1,208 across the United States and Canada, according to each nation’s health agencies, and continues to spawn recalls.

The most recent, announced Wednesday afternoon, involved meal kit company HelloFresh and its offshoot, EveryPlate. The HelloFresh-written, FDA-posted recall notice asks customers to toss onions received between May 8 and July 31.

A chart of HelloFresh and EveryPlate meals affected by the onion recall

Meanwhile, Kroger recalled a slew of cheese dips sold between May 15 and Aug. 6 at its Krogers in North Carolina, Texas, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Greater Memphis area, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Eastern West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio. Also, they were sold at Frys, Fred Meyer and Smiths stores.

Deli Jarlsberg Cheese Dip; Deli Ranch Cheese Spread Kit; Deli Southwest Cheese Spread Kit; Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip; Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese Spread Kit; Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno Dip, Deli Jarlsberg Dip; Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip and Deli Applewood Cheddar Dip.

Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg Dip; Murray’s Jalapeno Jarlsburg Dip; Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg Dip; Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda Dip; Lccv Pimento Cheese Dip and Afin Jarlsberg Cheese Spread Kit.

As for the outbreak itself, it’s now hit every state aside from Oklahoma, Louisiana and Vermont. The CDC says the United States has 869 cases with 116 hospitalizations, the previous number led by California (115) and Utah (105). Canada’s government says it has 339 cases.

Salmonella hits about 1.35 million Americans each year. About 26,500 wind up hospitalized, most of that number with bloody diarrhea. Salmonella’s annual death toll averages around 420. For most people, it means four to seven days of diarrhea, stomachaches and fever.

