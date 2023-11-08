More Palestinians fleeing south with food, water running out in north Gaza: UN agency

More Palestinians are fleeing south in Gaza as food and water are running out in the north amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to a United Nations agency.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said about 15,000 people fled from the north of Gaza on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. They are using a highway that runs north-south in the territory to do so.

Hundreds of trucks with aid have entered Gaza since late October. However, humanitarian workers said that is not nearly enough.

“There is an ocean of needs in Gaza right now, and what’s been getting in is a drop in the ocean. We need fuel, we need water, we need food, and we need medical supplies,” said Dominic Allen of the United Nations Population Fund, according to the AP.

On Wednesday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations called for “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict.

“We stress the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. All parties must allow unimpeded humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel, and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers,” the statement read. “We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages. Foreign nationals must also be allowed to continue to depart.”

Israeli forces started a ground operation into Gaza late last month, even amid warnings that the operation could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation in the territory. More than 10,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war at the beginning of last month, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has said.

The Associated Press contributed.

